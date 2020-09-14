COOLER TODAY... WARMER AND BREEZY MID-WEEK

We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon. But, the sunny breaks may not look as sunny due to haze created by smoke from the Western wildfires. That smoke should remain elevated, so no air quality issues are forecast in Wisconsin. There’s a warm front draped across our area today...

Most of us are just north of that boundary, so we’re a little cooler this afternoon with highs in the upper half of the 60s. A stray shower may develop as the front lifts northward, but most of us will stay dry. Temperatures tonight will be mild for mid-September with lows in the mid 50s under partly cloudy skies.

Tuesday and Wednesday are looking warmer and a bit breezy with Tuesday being the windier of the two days. Highs will push to near 80 on Tuesday, and it may feel slightly humid thanks to a strong southwest wind. It should be a mostly sunny day, but once again, the sky may look a bit hazy from wildfire smoke. Highs Wednesday should be in the mid/upper 70s. A cold front will swing through the state, and may lead to a few isolated showers late in the day. Once we’re behind the front, it will be feeling more like fall to end the week. Highs Thursday and Saturday should be in the lower 60s... we may not even make it out of the 50s on Friday! The late week is looking dry, and temperatures should begin to moderate on Sunday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY POSSIBLE TOMORROW

AFTERNOON: E/SE 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TUESDAY: SW 15-25 KTS WAVES: 3-5′

AFTERNOON: Slightly cooler with a mix of sun and clouds. Hazy from wildfire smoke. HIGH: 68

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild. LOW: 56

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, warm and breezy. Feeling slightly humid. HIGH: 80 LOW: 64

WEDNESDAY: Warm and breezy with increasing clouds. A late shower possible. HIGH: 78 LOW: 48

THURSDAY: Much cooler, but not as breezy. Mostly sunny. HIGH: 61 LOW: 40

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly for mid-September. HIGH: 57 LOW 39

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, but slightly milder. HIGH: 61 LOW 46

SUNDAY: Mild and breezy with a mix of sun and clouds. Rain possible at NIGHT. HIGH: 67 LOW: 54

