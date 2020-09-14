Boom in home renovations amid pandemic

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - If you’ve been doing home renovations during the pandemic you’re not alone. There’s been an influx of homeowners beautifying their spaces, keeping people in the lumber and building industry busy.

Action 2 News spoke to Green Bay homeowner, Addie Sorbo, who said she and her family have had a busy summer with home improvement projects.

“We had a lot more free-time having our nights and weekends open so we thought let’s get this project done. We also painted a couple different rooms, we did some exterior beautification, we moved 2 different rooms completely around and right now we’re doing our powder room - remodeling that,” said Sorbo.

Sorbo said along with her husband, they’ve learned a lot and are able to do most of the renovations themselves.

“Both of us, just by doing it, and it’s amazing with Youtube and Pinterest, you can learn so many things and my parents help out too when we have questions or neighbors, a lot of them are into home improvement so i can ask them,” said Sorbo.

While other industries struggle during the pandemic those in any home renovation trade are staying busy.

“It started out with the kitchens, the bathrooms, then it moved on as soon as the weather got a little nicer, it went to decks, then to additions, and I’ll tell you what, it’s just phenomenal the amount of people that have been calling,” said Jeff Dorner, who is a salesman and project manager at Van’s Lumber & Custom Builders.

Dorner is also the President of the Wisconsin Builders Association and said the challenge has been getting supplies.

“When they shut down manufacturing that’s where our doors and windows and things like that came from, and just like the solutions to pressure treat lumber,” said Dorner.

While business is great, he only asks homeowners to practice patience right now, or if you’re like Addie Sorbo and her family, take it one room or project at a time.

