Bonduel moves to online classes, Menominee Mich. cancels school Monday

BONDUEL, Wis. (WBAY) - Public schools in Bonduel moved to online learning Monday, while another school district in our area canceled all classes.

In a message to parents late Sunday night, the Bonduel superintendent said the plan is to hold virtual classes only on Monday. Joe Dawidziak wrote some staff members needed to quarantine and the school district was having difficulty covering those positions.

It was a similar situation in Menominee. Superintendent John Mans confirmed there were not enough substitute teachers to cover their vacancies on Monday. A letter to parents obtained by Action 2 News some staff members were in close proximity to a person who tested positive for the coronavirus, although they had not tested positive themselves. Without enough staff, the school district decided to cancel all school on Monday.

Bonduel staff that didn’t need to quarantine were still reporting to work Monday but students received their learning online.

Dawidziak said the Bonduel school district will determine Monday if any students should quarantine also, but indicated the rest of the school district will be back in the classroom on Tuesday.

A few days ago, Dawidziak informed parents about the first COVID-19 case involving someone in the district, but didn’t say if it was a student or staff member. He reminded parents and students about wearing face masks, social distancing and avoiding large groups.

