Advertisement

Bears becoming more common in Brown County

A bear visits a Hobart backyard over the weekend.
A bear visits a Hobart backyard over the weekend.(Viewer submitted photo)
By Jeff Alexander
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOBART, Wis. (WBAY) - Seeing a bear at a bird feeder is a common sight in northern and central Wisconsin.

But a bear spotted in a backyard over the weekend just down the road from Austin Straubel International Airport is another reminder that bear sightings in Brown County continue to become more common.

After almost 30 years living in his Hobart home, Tim Glodoski never considered his backyard to be bear country.

“Until Saturday afternoon, I was getting ready to go bow hunting for deer, I went in the bedroom, I looked out the back window and there’s a bear,” says Glodoski.

Glodoski immediately alerted his wife.

“And she didn’t believe me, she said no there’s not, until she went over and she said. holy mackerel, there’s a bear in the backyard,” recalls Glodoski with a chuckle.

A pretty good size bear at that, enjoying a feast at the couple’s bird feeders.

“My guess would be in the area of 200-300 pounds,” says Glodoski, who has hunted bear in the past.

According to the DNR, Wisconsin is home to a thriving black bear population estimated at nearly 25,000 bears.

That’s up from less than 10,000 bears in 1990.

Their primary range is located in the far northern third of the state, but wildlife biologists say due to the growing population, bears are becoming much more common in the lower two-thirds of the state than ever before.

“After two years the sow will get rid of her cubs and then they got to find another place to live and apparently Green Bay might be a place he likes, I don’t know,” says Gldoski.

What is certain is that the Glodoski’s will continue to keep a close eye on their backyard.

“We always we, we love watching the finches and everything, we got a lot of bird feeders, but that was unexpected,” says Glodoski with a smile.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gas leak causes evacuation, cancellation of some classes at FdL’s Moraine Park Technical College

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
College officials say classes in the E-Wing of Moraine Park Technical College are canceled for the rest of Monday, including evening classes in that portion of campus, due to a gas leak in the area

News

State sees more than 700 new cases of coronavirus, no new deaths reported

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Wisconsin health officials say they have confirmed more than 700 new coronavirus cases in the latest batch of test results, which were released Monday.

News

Green Bay Packers offering game day meals “to go”

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Packages range from $215 to $305 and feed approximately eight people.

News

Pence talks national security in Janesville; Trump flies to Mosinee Friday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The Republican ticket bookends the work week with visits on Monday and Friday.

Latest News

News

Trial begins for boater accused in two drowning deaths

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Boats operated by Brian Sullivan and Kim Laabs collided on Lake Winnebago, throwing two sisters into the water, in August, 2018.

National Politics

Sen. Johnson says Trump deserves multiple Nobel Peace prizes

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Republican senator from Wisconsin says that President Trump deserves to win more than one Nobel Peace Prize for his “leadership” and “brilliant negotiating strategy” in foreign diplomacy and reaching peace agreements.

News

Kitchen fire forces two people out of Green Bay home

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The fire was out quickly, but the apartment had heavy smoke damage.

News

‘Princess Bride’ stars reunite for Democratic fundraiser

Updated: 4 hours ago
Wisconsin Democratic Party Chairman Ben Wikler called it the biggest grassroots fundraiser the party has ever held.

Coronavirus

Bonduel moves to online classes, Menominee Mich. cancels school Monday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The superintendent said some staff members need to quarantine and they had difficulty covering those positions.

Coronavirus

UW-Madison Faculty Senate considers dropping spring break

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The proposal would extend winter break and discourage students from traveling long distances in the spring.