Advertisement

Audiologist finds mask wearing has lead to more detection of hearing loss

Mask wearing leading to detection of hearing loss
Mask wearing leading to detection of hearing loss(WBAY)
By Dakota Sherek
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Masks can distort a person’s voice and make it harder to understand one another. But being unable to understand people with masks on can also be a sign of hearing loss.

“Not only do masks cover up our visual cues, but it’s also bringing down the level of our voice,” said Doctor of Audiology Katie Armatoski.

That decrease in volume can make communication difficult for people with hearing loss.

“What research has actually shown us is people’s voices are brought down about 12 decibels which can be almost unintelligible for someone who has hearing loss,” said Armatoski.

Which is why Armatoski believes she’s been seeing new patients at the Audiology and Hearing Aid Center in Oshkosh since the pandemic started.

“Hearing loss happens so gradually over time that you don’t even realize you have hearing loss,” said Armatoski. “So that’s why a lot of people are coming in with mask-related issues. Saying that ‘I don’t know why, but all of a sudden when I’m around somebody who’s wearing a mask I’m having a hard time understanding.’”

She says hearing loss has been connected to diabetes, osteoporosis, and even cognitive decline.

“Mild hearing loss, if you have it and don’t treat it, you’re two times more likely to suffer from dementia in the long run,” said Aramtoski.

Plus, with the pandemic causing a number of stresses on people, hearing loss can create more anxiety.

“All of these things add up and then when you add hearing loss on top of it that is almost like a snowball effect,” said Armatoski.

Aramtoski finds people will often use outside factors, like masks, as an excuse for why they can’t hear.

“The only way to really rule that in or out, if it is you or if it is the mask, is to just get your hearing tested so you know,” said Armatoski.

She says most insurance companies will cover at least one hearing evaluation. It will help determine if you have hearing loss, and if so, to what extent and how to proceed.

“There’s a lot of communication strategies that we counsel to our patients. There’s a lot of things they can do at home,” said Armatoski. “So there are a lot of different paths one can take to hear better that doesn’t necessarily always require a hearing aid.”

She encourages anyone who’s struggling to understand people to find someone they trust to get that basic hearing test done.

“It’s a simple, quick appointment,” said Armatoski. “Take your hearing health seriously.”

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

University of Wisconsin-Madison may eliminate spring break

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The university’s Faculty Senate is expected to vote on revising the 2021 spring calendar at a meeting Monday.

News

Gas leak causes evacuation, cancellation of some classes at FdL’s Moraine Park Technical College

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
College officials say classes in the E-Wing of Moraine Park Technical College are canceled for the rest of Monday, including evening classes in that portion of campus, due to a gas leak in the area

News

Bears becoming more common in Brown County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeff Alexander
A bear spotted in a backyard over the weekend just down the road from Austin Straubel International Airport is another reminder that bear sightings in Brown County continue to become more common.

News

State sees more than 700 new cases of coronavirus, no new deaths reported

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Wisconsin health officials say they have confirmed more than 700 new coronavirus cases in the latest batch of test results, which were released Monday.

News

Green Bay Packers offering game day meals “to go”

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Packages range from $215 to $305 and feed approximately eight people.

Latest News

News

Green Bay Packers offering game day meals “to go”

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Packages range from $215 to $305 and feed approximately eight people.

News

Pence talks national security in Janesville; Trump flies to Mosinee Friday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The Republican ticket bookends the work week with visits on Monday and Friday.

News

Trial begins for boater accused in two drowning deaths

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Boats operated by Brian Sullivan and Kim Laabs collided on Lake Winnebago, throwing two sisters into the water, in August, 2018.

National Politics

Sen. Johnson says Trump deserves multiple Nobel Peace prizes

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Republican senator from Wisconsin says that President Trump deserves to win more than one Nobel Peace Prize for his “leadership” and “brilliant negotiating strategy” in foreign diplomacy and reaching peace agreements.

News

Kitchen fire forces two people out of Green Bay home

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The fire was out quickly, but the apartment had heavy smoke damage.

News

‘Princess Bride’ stars reunite for Democratic fundraiser

Updated: 5 hours ago
Wisconsin Democratic Party Chairman Ben Wikler called it the biggest grassroots fundraiser the party has ever held.