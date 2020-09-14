Advertisement

A welcome home to remember as 600 people show up for #RileyStrong

riley lestrud welcome home
riley lestrud welcome home(WBAY)
By Brittany Schmidt
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOWARD, Wis. (WBAY) - After months away from home receiving cancer treatments, a 16-year-old Bay Port High School Junior is welcomed home by 600 people outside his home in Howard.

Riley Lestrud was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia in September of 2018 and then relapsed in February of 2020.

After months in Milwaukee and St. Louis for treatment, he returned home to family and friends Monday, complete with a full police and firetruck escort.

Family and friends lined the street with signs and balloons while chanting #RileyStrong.

“We are just all here to support him,” said Tucker Zenk, Riley’s friend.

“I was in one of the engines and when we came over the hill, I mean tears started coming to my eyes to see the amount of support that was here for Riley,” said Shane Lestrud, Riley’s dad. “So he could see the lives that he touches. He’s got a lot of support and people who care about him.”

“For me, I wanted him to get a glimpse of how much he is loved,” said JoDee Lestrud, Riley’s mom.

Riley’s brother was one of the first to give him a big hug, even the family pets couldn’t hold back their excitement for the aspiring veterinarian who continues to fight like so many others.

“Forty-three children every day in America get diagnosed with cancer, yet 4 percent of all funding from the National Cancer Institute goes to all childhood cancers,” said Riley’s mom. “We need to do better for our children. We need more funding for research to find cures.”

While Riley continues to fight, his mom says others should join the fight too.

“You can help by contacting your government officials and stressing the importance of more funding for our children or donating to local organizations such as ‘Families of Children with Cancer’ or the Angel Fund,” said Riley’s mom. “God’s in the business of making miracles, so let’s keep praying for a miracle.”

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

First Alert Investigation: Rogue online pharmacies selling meds laced with meth

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Thomsen
How safe are the medications you're buying online? A five-year undercover investigation by DEA agents in Milwaukee led to the arrest and indictment of a Texas man they say was shipping prescription medications from foreign countries to Wisconsin, including Adderall laced with methamphetamine. We found serious concerns about the prevalence of rogue online pharmacies, based in other countries.

News

Wisconsin Supreme Court rejects Green Party bid to get on presidential ballot, clearing way for absentee ballot mailing

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The Wisconsin Supreme Court has rejected the Green Party’s bid to get on presidential ballot, clearing the way for absentee ballot mailing.

News

EXCLUSIVE: DOJ closes investigation on fatal house fire in Oconto classified as “undetermined”

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mackenzie Amundsen
A spokesperson for the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) confirms with Action 2 News state investigators have closed the case on a deadly Oconto house fire that happened in January.

News

Local school districts face teacher shortage

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Emily Matesic
Local schools districts were forced to cancel classes for a day after several teachers had to quarantine.

Latest News

News

Audiologist finds mask wearing has lead to more detection of hearing loss

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dakota Sherek
Masks can distort a person’s voice and make it harder to understand one another. But being unable to understand people with masks on can also be a sign of hearing loss.

News

University of Wisconsin-Madison may eliminate spring break

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The university’s Faculty Senate is expected to vote on revising the 2021 spring calendar at a meeting Monday.

News

Gas leak causes evacuation, cancellation of some classes at FdL’s Moraine Park Technical College

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
College officials say classes in the E-Wing of Moraine Park Technical College are canceled for the rest of Monday, including evening classes in that portion of campus, due to a gas leak in the area

News

Bears becoming more common in Brown County

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jeff Alexander
A bear spotted in a backyard over the weekend just down the road from Austin Straubel International Airport is another reminder that bear sightings in Brown County continue to become more common.

News

State sees more than 700 new cases of coronavirus, no new deaths reported

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Wisconsin health officials say they have confirmed more than 700 new coronavirus cases in the latest batch of test results, which were released Monday.

News

Green Bay Packers offering game day meals “to go”

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Packages range from $215 to $305 and feed approximately eight people.