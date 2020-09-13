Advertisement

World War II Army Veteran turns 103

Ben Jeriorski smiling on his 103rd birthday
Ben Jeriorski smiling on his 103rd birthday(weau)
By Jessica Mendoza
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Birthday parties haven’t been the same in 2020, but Benjamin Jeziorski’s family and friends worked around the circumstances, to make his 103rd birthday extremely special.

Planes flew over Chippewa Manor Residential Living Sunday morning for this World War II army veteran. Jeziorski said multiple times during the drive by parade he had no idea he was this special. His children and grandchildren say they were disappointed they couldn’t celebrate how they normally would, but still wanted to show Jeziorski how amazing he is.

“That was nice, I feel pretty honored,” said Jerziorski.

Kristin Dohms, granddaughter of Jerziorski told WEAU,

“Turning 103 is such an amazing milestone and not being able to celebrate how we usually do we just really wanted to help him celebrate really anyway we can so what better way than a parade ... it was absolutely incredible and we are just so blessed to have him.”

Jeziorski said he saw so many family members and friends roll through the parade today, he couldn’t ever name them all. From everyone at WEAU thank you for your service, and happy birthday Ben!

