Advertisement

Wisconsin Democrats Host Princess Bride Reading Fundraiser

Wisconsin Democrats raise money through Princess Bride virtual reading
Wisconsin Democrats raise money through Princess Bride virtual reading(WisDems)
By Dana Munro
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Later today the Wisconsin Democrats will host a social-distance friendly fundraiser with the cast of the Princess Bride. The actors will reunite online for a reading of the movie.

The event will be live-streamed at 6 p.m. and you must make a donation to the Wisconsin Democrats to get the link.

The stars include original cast members like Cary Elwes, Robin Wright, Mandy Patinkin and Billy Crystal.

Since the movie’s release the actor who played Fezzik, pro-wrestler Andre the Giant, has passed away. His role will be read by a surprise guest. Comedian Patton Oswalt will moderate a Q&A session afterwards.

Several members of the cast have been outspoken about political issues since the election of Donald Trump and some have even pushed for his resignation.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Green Bay Mayor Genrich, former Packers’ coach back Biden in campaign event

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Current Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich and former Packers head coach Mike Holmgren held a virtual event on Saturday to discuss how President Trump handled the coronavirus pandemic response and how Green Bay area businesses are being affected.

News

Brown County judge rules to keep Kanye West off Wisconsin presidential ballot

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 10:18 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
Judge John Zakowski agreed with the Wisconsin Elections Commission's decision: West's people were too late with the nomination papers.

Politics

Port of Green Bay says freighter expected to arrive during Trump Floatilla

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 8:46 AM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
The Port warns boaters to use caution when the freighter comes through Sunday.

News

Local clerks concerned by Supreme Court’s decision delaying ballots

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 9:36 PM CDT
|
By Jason Zimmerman
Area clerks were worried absentee ballots scheduled to go out by September 17 might be delayed.

Latest News

Politics

Wisconsin court sets up possible delay in absentee mailing

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 8:43 PM CDT
Municipal election clerks face a Sept. 17 deadline to mail ballots.

News

Trump, Pence making separate Wisconsin visits; Coach Holmgren joins Biden campaign

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 7:25 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
The Trump campaign announced an event at the Central Wisconsin Airport on Sept. 18.

Politics

Wisconsin Diocese denounces priest’s condemnation of Democrats

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 11:27 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The Catholic Diocese of La Crosse is denouncing the words of a La Crosse priest who claims Democrats are godless and imposters who will go to hell if they don’t repent.

Politics

Marquette Law poll shows tighter race between Biden and Trump in Wisconsin

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 12:36 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
The Marquette Law School Poll released Wednesday shows Biden with a 47-43 percent lead over Trump as election day nears.

Politics

One on one interview with Dr. Jill Biden

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 9:48 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff and Cami Rapson
Dr. Jill Biden, wife of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, spoke with parents of students in the Green Bay area to discuss the new school year.

Politics

Vos appoints Democratic lawmaker to police task force

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 9:39 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Stubbs has been a vocal critic of GOP legislators’ lack of action to address racial disparities and police brutality.