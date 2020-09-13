Wisconsin Democrats Host Princess Bride Reading Fundraiser

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Later today the Wisconsin Democrats will host a social-distance friendly fundraiser with the cast of the Princess Bride. The actors will reunite online for a reading of the movie.

The event will be live-streamed at 6 p.m. and you must make a donation to the Wisconsin Democrats to get the link.

The stars include original cast members like Cary Elwes, Robin Wright, Mandy Patinkin and Billy Crystal.

Since the movie’s release the actor who played Fezzik, pro-wrestler Andre the Giant, has passed away. His role will be read by a surprise guest. Comedian Patton Oswalt will moderate a Q&A session afterwards.

Several members of the cast have been outspoken about political issues since the election of Donald Trump and some have even pushed for his resignation.

