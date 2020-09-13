Walnut, Main Street bridges not passable for street traffic due to boat parade on Fox River

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - City officials say due to an event on the Fox River, the Walnut Street and Main Street bridges in the City of Green Bay will remain in the up position for an extended period of time.

This means vehicle traffic won’t be able to pass through the areas.

A boat parade in support of President Trump was previously scheduled for Saturday on the Fox River, however due to weather conditions and a freighter coming into the area at the same time as the event, the event was rescheduled to Sunday afternoon.

Police are asking drivers to use Mason Street or the I-43/Tower Drive bridge routes to travel east and west throughout Green Bay.

According to police, they don’t know how long the event will last.

Green Bay Police say they’ll provide an update when both bridges are back in the down position.

