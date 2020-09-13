Advertisement

Walnut, Main Street bridges not passable for street traffic due to boat parade on Fox River

The Walnut Street bridge tower.
The Walnut Street bridge tower.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - City officials say due to an event on the Fox River, the Walnut Street and Main Street bridges in the City of Green Bay will remain in the up position for an extended period of time.

This means vehicle traffic won’t be able to pass through the areas.

A boat parade in support of President Trump was previously scheduled for Saturday on the Fox River, however due to weather conditions and a freighter coming into the area at the same time as the event, the event was rescheduled to Sunday afternoon.

Police are asking drivers to use Mason Street or the I-43/Tower Drive bridge routes to travel east and west throughout Green Bay.

According to police, they don’t know how long the event will last.

Green Bay Police say they’ll provide an update when both bridges are back in the down position.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

State sees steady increase of active COVID-19 cases, new daily record of confirmed cases set

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
For the fourth day in a row, Wisconsin health officials say they have confirmed more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases in the latest batch of test results, with Sunday marking a new daily record of new cases confirmed in a single day.

News

Recruit from Wisconsin found dead in Fort Jackson barracks

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Officials at Fort Jackson in Columbia said that the 29-year-old recruit from Wisconsin was found on Saturday morning.

News

UW-La Crosse announces Shelter in Place measure in response to rising COVID-19 cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
UW-La Crosse is the latest school in the UW system to take measures regarding the rise of confirmed COVID-19 cases.

News

Packers to wear helmet decal honoring Willie Davis for 2020 season

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The Green Bay Packers have announced they will be wearing a decal honoring the life of former player Willie Davis for the entire 2020 season on their helmets.

Latest News

News

LIVE BLOG: Packers and Vikings meet in NFL season opener, Packers lead in the 4th

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The 15 points come from Crosby’s two field goals of 31 and 43 yards, as well as a Safety after Jaire Alexander sacked Kirk Cousins in the second quarter, and a touchdown from Davante Adams.

Politics

Wisconsin Democrats Host Princess Bride Reading Fundraiser

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dana Munro
Wisconsin Democrats host Princess Bride fundraiser.

Sports

Dave Schroeder’s ‘Fast 5 Pack Facts’: Packers at Vikings

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Dave Schroeder
The Packers kick off the season today in Minnesota

News

Manitowoc Police: 1 arrested for allegedly threatening woman

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The woman told police when she was leaving Walmart, she noticed a red note on her vehicle which included racially motivated threat towards the Black community.

News

Green Bay Mayor Genrich, former Packers’ coach back Biden in campaign event

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Current Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich and former Packers head coach Mike Holmgren held a virtual event on Saturday to discuss how President Trump handled the coronavirus pandemic response and how Green Bay area businesses are being affected.

News

Oshkosh Fire Department unveils new training tower

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Dakota Sherek
The Oshkosh Fire Department unveiled its new training tower this weekend.