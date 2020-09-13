State sees steady increase of active COVID-19 cases, new daily record of confirmed cases set

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - For the fourth day in a row, Wisconsin health officials say they have confirmed more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases in the latest batch of test results, with Sunday marking a new daily record of new cases confirmed in a single day.

The Department of Health Services received 7,735 test results in the last 24-hour period and confirmed 1,582 new cases. That edges the previous record set on Thursday of 1,547.

Sunday’s report shows another 6,153 people tested negative for the virus in the latest batch of test results.

Sunday’s positive rate was 20.5%, an increase of a percentage which had declined from Thursday to Saturday, and is also a new record. Thursday’s percentage was 17.5%, and the percentage dropped Saturday to 11.6%. A previous record percentage of positive tests was set on Tuesday, which was 17.6%.

According to our calculations, the state added an average of 1,141 cases a day over the past 7 days as an average 14.44% of tests came back positive, which is far above the 5% health experts want to see to show the spread of the virus is being managed.

The state reports the COVID-19 death toll rose by 1 to 1,210. The percentage of all known cases in Wisconsin which have been fatal remains at 1.4%.

The number of active cases continues to increase. The state reports 10,207 cases are considered active, an increase of 740 cases from Saturday’s report (9,467). The number of active cases makes up 11.4% of all known cases. That percentage stood at 10.8% on Saturday, compared to 10.6% on Friday, 10.4% of cases Thursday and 9.8% on Wednesday were considered active.

The number of people considered recovered grew by 841 within the past 24 hours to 77,750 people.

Since testing began earlier this year, 89,185 people in Wisconsin have tested positive for the coronavirus, the novel virus that causes COVID-19. More than 1.35 million people in the state have been tested.

The state reports as of Saturday, a total 6,332 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized since early February. That’s 23 more than Saturday. The percentage of people who tested positive for the coronavirus being hospitalized for COVID-19 again decreased slightly to 7.1%. That has come down from 7.3% on Friday.

The University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh has launched an online dashboard (CLICK HERE) to show results from testing students and staff. Right now the statistics are for the Oshkosh campus, but the school plans to add reports from the Fox Valley and Fond du Lac campuses.

On Thursday the Winnebago County Health Department reported a single-day record of 74 positive tests in the county. The health department told us, “We believe this surge is due in large part to pent-up demand for testing that occurred because of limited testing options over the holiday weekend.” Patients ranged from 5 to 79 years old. Half of them are 30 years old or younger, including five under the age of 10, and twenty-six age 18 to 24.

This past week on Action 2 News This Morning, Prevea president/CEO Dr. Ashok Rai indicated it’s mostly people already exhibiting symptoms who are getting tested. “You have to remember a negative test means you’re negative when we put that swab in your nose. That’s why it’s most important to test you when you have symptoms--any kind of symptoms--remember the list is pretty long. And it’s a low threshold to get tested. Or if you’ve been exposed to COVID-19. Wouldn’t it be great if we could test everybody a lot? It would be great. The resources aren’t there for that.”

To help people understand how their decisions affect their own health and others, the Department of Health Services introduced a decision tool at https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/decision.htm. Going beyond reiterating best practices like social distancing and wearing masks, the tool describes how choices matter and offers suggestions to make activities safer.

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula*

Alger - 16 cases

Baraga - 7 cases

Chippewa - 44 cases (adjusted from Michigan’s report of 45 on Friday)

Delta – 180 cases (4 deaths)

Dickinson – 72 cases (2 deaths)

Gogebic - 139 cases (1 death)

Houghton – 169 cases (1 death)

Iron – 45 cases (1 death)

Keweenaw - 5 cases

Luce – 10 cases

Mackinac - 36 cases

Marquette - 239 cases (11 deaths)

Menominee - 236 cases

Ontonagon – 36 cases

Schoolcraft - 16 cases

*The State of Michigan says it will only report county case numbers Monday-Saturday. Health officials there say weekend data are often erratic and generally lower than other days due to reduced testing and lab staffing.

The numbers currently shown for Michigan’s Upper Peninsula were reported on Saturday.

Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or “novel,” virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus:

Stay at least six feet away from other people

Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick

Stay at home as much as possible

Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments

Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care

Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol

Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.

