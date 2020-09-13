SKIES BECOMING MOSTLY SUNNY TODAY

After a few lingering showers this morning, skies will gradually clear to become mostly sunny this afternoon. High pressure will be buildin There will be light breeze, and temperatures will be pretty average. Highs today range from the upper 60s to low 70s.

Overnight areas of fog are possible due to light wind and plenty of low level moisture from the recent rain.

Monday will be cooler but partly sunny. The warmest days of the week will be Tuesday and Wednesday where highs rise to the middle and upper 70s. Late Wednesday into Thursday will bring a weak disturbance and a small chance for showers or thundershowers. Following that small rain chance, temperatures become cooler through the end of the week and into the next weekend.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

SUNDAY: WNW 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-2

MONDAY: NE/SE 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

SUNDAY: Morning clouds give way to afternoon sun. Early sprinkles NORTH. HIGH: 71

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. LOW: 50

MONDAY: A bit cooler with a mix of sun and clouds. AM fog possible. HIGH: 66 LOW: 54

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer and breezy. HIGH: 76 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: Warm and breezy with partly cloudy skies. Late shower or storm? HIGH: 77 LOW: 52

THURSDAY: Cooler and mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Breezy. HIGH: 66 LOW: 46

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonably cool. HIGH: 64 LOW: 47

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, but slightly warmer. HIGH: 65

