Recruit from Wisconsin found dead in Fort Jackson barracks
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - A basic combat training soldier has been found dead in his barracks at a South Carolina military base.
Officials at Fort Jackson in Columbia said that the 29-year-old recruit from Wisconsin was found on Saturday morning.
The exact cause of death is under investigation.
Officials said that it was not related to COVID-19 or to an active field training exercise.
