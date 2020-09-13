Advertisement

Recruit from Wisconsin found dead in Fort Jackson barracks

Photo of the main gate at Fort Jackson, S.C. courtesy of U.S. Army
Photo of the main gate at Fort Jackson, S.C. courtesy of U.S. Army(WTVY News 4)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - A basic combat training soldier has been found dead in his barracks at a South Carolina military base.

Officials at Fort Jackson in Columbia said that the 29-year-old recruit from Wisconsin was found on Saturday morning.

The exact cause of death is under investigation.

Officials said that it was not related to COVID-19 or to an active field training exercise.

