Portage police searching for attempted homicide suspect; believed to be armed and dangerous

PORTAGE, Wis. (WMTV) - The suspect in an attempted homicide early Friday morning is still on the run and the Portage Police Dept. is warning that he is considered armed and dangerous.

Canyon Thixton is accused of stabbing his girlfriend multiple times in the face and neck. Police say the couple lived together on the 500 block of W. Cook St.

“The woman was sleeping and she was awoken by her boyfriend. He was on top of her and attacking her with a knife,” said Portage police Detective Lieutenant Dan Garrigan. “She had been stabbed multiple times in the head and face area and she was able to struggle and get away and as she was getting away, she flagged down a police officer and during that time, he armed himself with a firearm and fled the area,”

Det. Lt. Garrigan says he expects the the 28-year-old woman to be treated and released from the hospital soon.

The 37-year-old Thixton left the scene on a Yamaha YZFR1 motorcycle, with the Wisconsin plates 122RW, police added. Officers recovered the knife, but believe Thixton still has a handgun with him.

He is considered armed and dangerous, they warn.

Thixton is described as standing 6′01″ tall and weighing 225 lbs., with brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing light colored pants, black leather jacket, black motorcycle helmet, black shoes and wearing a dark colored backpack.

He is not believed to be in the Portage area. Authorities say he has family in Dodge County and they are working with the sheriff’s office there to see if he may be in that area.

Anyone seeing Canyon Thixton or knowing his whereabouts is encouraged to call 911 immediately and not attempt to make contact with him.

Neighbors called the attack “scary” and “disturbing.”

Carly Osborn said that her children had often played with the victim’s son. She said her family was getting ready for the day when the attack unfolded.

“Its awful,” she said. “I don’t know what any human being has to do to deserve any kind of treatment like that.”

Haley Derge, whose family lives next door to Thixton, said the suspect seemed like “a decent guy.”

“My brother’s next door. My nephew’s next door. Something could’ve happened to them," Derge said. "Who knows what this guy wants to do?”

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.