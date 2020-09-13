Advertisement

Portage police searching for attempted homicide suspect; believed to be armed and dangerous

By Nick Viviani and Michelle Baik
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 10:24 AM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTAGE, Wis. (WMTV) - The suspect in an attempted homicide early Friday morning is still on the run and the Portage Police Dept. is warning that he is considered armed and dangerous.

Canyon Thixton is accused of stabbing his girlfriend multiple times in the face and neck. Police say the couple lived together on the 500 block of W. Cook St.

“The woman was sleeping and she was awoken by her boyfriend. He was on top of her and attacking her with a knife,” said Portage police Detective Lieutenant Dan Garrigan. “She had been stabbed multiple times in the head and face area and she was able to struggle and get away and as she was getting away, she flagged down a police officer and during that time, he armed himself with a firearm and fled the area,”

Det. Lt. Garrigan says he expects the the 28-year-old woman to be treated and released from the hospital soon.

The 37-year-old Thixton left the scene on a Yamaha YZFR1 motorcycle, with the Wisconsin plates 122RW, police added. Officers recovered the knife, but believe Thixton still has a handgun with him.

He is considered armed and dangerous, they warn.

Thixton is described as standing 6′01″ tall and weighing 225 lbs., with brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing light colored pants, black leather jacket, black motorcycle helmet, black shoes and wearing a dark colored backpack.

He is not believed to be in the Portage area. Authorities say he has family in Dodge County and they are working with the sheriff’s office there to see if he may be in that area.

Anyone seeing Canyon Thixton or knowing his whereabouts is encouraged to call 911 immediately and not attempt to make contact with him.

Neighbors called the attack “scary” and “disturbing.”

Carly Osborn said that her children had often played with the victim’s son. She said her family was getting ready for the day when the attack unfolded.

“Its awful,” she said. “I don’t know what any human being has to do to deserve any kind of treatment like that.”

Haley Derge, whose family lives next door to Thixton, said the suspect seemed like “a decent guy.”

“My brother’s next door. My nephew’s next door. Something could’ve happened to them," Derge said. "Who knows what this guy wants to do?”

Caption

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Packers to wear helmet decal honoring Willie Davis for 2020 season

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The Green Bay Packers have announced they will be wearing a decal honoring the life of former player Willie Davis for the entire 2020 season on their helmets.

News

LIVE BLOG: Packers and Vikings meet in NFL season opener

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Kickoff is noon at U.S. Bank Stadium. The game airs on Fox Sports.

Politics

Wisconsin Democrats Host Princess Bride Reading Fundraiser

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dana Munro
Wisconsin Democrats host Princess Bride fundraiser.

Sports

Dave Schroeder’s ‘Fast 5 Pack Facts’: Packers at Vikings

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dave Schroeder
The Packers kick off the season today in Minnesota

News

Manitowoc Police: 1 arrested for allegedly threatening woman

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The woman told police when she was leaving Walmart, she noticed a red note on her vehicle which included racially motivated threat towards the Black community.

Latest News

News

Green Bay Mayor Genrich, former Packers’ coach back Biden in campaign event

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Current Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich and former Packers head coach Mike Holmgren held a virtual event on Saturday to discuss how President Trump handled the coronavirus pandemic response and how Green Bay area businesses are being affected.

News

Oshkosh Fire Department unveils new training tower

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Dakota Sherek
The Oshkosh Fire Department unveiled its new training tower this weekend.

News

Organizations come together for exotic pet surrender event

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Owners of exotic animals who may not be able to care for their pet any longer now have an option of finding them a new home instead of letting them go in the wild.

News

Feed My Starving Children to receive $1,500 following drive-up fundraising event

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The event, held at Bethel Lutheran Church in Green Bay, was a kick-off event for a virtual Mobile Pack to benefit hungry children.

News

Southern Door County, Oshkosh Area School Districts receive safety grants

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The program was set up through the Department of Justice’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services, also known as COPS.

News

Positive tests, rate for coronavirus in Wisconsin decrease for second day in a row

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The state reports the COVID-19 death toll rose by 12 to 1,209.