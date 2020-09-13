Advertisement

Packers to wear helmet decal honoring Willie Davis for 2020 season

Willie Davis Decal
Willie Davis Decal(Green Bay Packers)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers have announced they will be wearing a decal honoring the life of former player Willie Davis for the entire 2020 season on their helmets.

The team made the announcement late Sunday morning, saying each player will have a number 87 decal on their helmet.

As Action 2 News previously reported, Davis, a Pro Football Hall of Fame member, died in April at the age of 85.

He was also a long-time member of the Packers Board of Directors, and was named to the NFL’s 1960′s All-Decade Team. He holds the all-time Packers record for career fumble recoveries with 21, according to team officials.

Davis was a 15th-round draft pick from Grambling, and began his NFL career by playing both offense and defense for the Cleveland Browns in 1958 and ’59, and was later traded to the Packers.

He helped the team win each of the first two Super Bowls as a defensive lineman, and is the only member of the Packers organization to earn all four Super Bowl rings. According to the team, he received the first two as a player, and the other rings he received as a member of the Board of Directors.

The Packers have honored other players in similar fashion, including Bart Starr in 2019, Reggie White in 2004, and Tony Canadeo in 2003.

