National Weather Service releases two-day rain totals

Photo: Pixabay
(KCRG)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The National Weather Service in Green Bay has released its reports of rain totals received in cities throughout the region for the past two days.

Some of the heavier totals fell across the northern part of the area, with some cities receiving more than an inch and a half of precipitation, but part of Portage County received more than two inches.

Below is a list of some of the higher rain totals in the Action 2 News viewing area, click here for a full list from the National Weather Service.

All precipitation totals are collected from a variety of sources, as well as various equipment and exposures from volunteer weather observers, according to the National Weather Service.

  1. Almond, WI (5 miles northeast) - 2.03 inches
  2. Rhinelander (4 miles northeast) - 1.74 inches
  3. Eagle River - 1.68 inches
  4. Allouez - 1.61 inches
  5. Mosinee - 1.54 inches
  6. Mountain - 1.5 inches
  7. Waupaca - 1.49 inches
  8. Suring - 1.48 inches
  9. Washington Island - 1.47 inches
  10. Clintonville - 1.46 inches
  11. Split Rock (1 mile northwest) - 1.42 inches
  12. Merrill (8 miles west) - 1.39 inches
  13. Athelstane (6 miles southwest) - 1.36 inches
  14. Argonee (1.5 miles northwest) - 1.26 inches
  15. Shiocton (0.6 miles northwest) - 1.22 inches

Areas in Kewaunee, Manitowoc, and Winnebago counties received about an inch or less.

