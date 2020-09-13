LIVE BLOG: Packers and Vikings meet in NFL season opener

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers open the NFL season in Minnesota for the first time in team history on Sunday.

Kickoff is noon at U.S. Bank Stadium. The game airs on Fox Sports.

The last time the teams met in Week 1 was 2008 at Lambeau Field.

In series history, the Packers hold a 62-54-3 advantage over the Vikings. QB Aaron Rodgers is 14-8-1 against the Vikings.

There will be no fans in the stadium due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

ESPN reporters say after testing was done Saturday, all 3,600 players and team personnel, as well as another 1,400 game day assistants across the NFL have been cleared for Sunday’s games.

Maybe obvious but still incredible: After testing yesterday, all 3,600 players and team personnel, and another 1,400 gameday assistants, all have been cleared for today’s games, per source.



A rather remarkable feat for the league and its players. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 13, 2020

As of late Sunday morning, sources say the Packers plan to stay inside their locker room for both anthems.

After weeks of wondering, we get the answer on what the #Packers will do for the anthems https://t.co/yjSQ2F1ZKS — Baillie Burmaster (@bayburmTV) September 13, 2020

