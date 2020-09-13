Advertisement

LIVE BLOG: Packers and Vikings meet in NFL season opener

Packers Logo
Packers Logo(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers open the NFL season in Minnesota for the first time in team history on Sunday.

Kickoff is noon at U.S. Bank Stadium. The game airs on Fox Sports.

The last time the teams met in Week 1 was 2008 at Lambeau Field.

In series history, the Packers hold a 62-54-3 advantage over the Vikings. QB Aaron Rodgers is 14-8-1 against the Vikings.

There will be no fans in the stadium due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

ESPN reporters say after testing was done Saturday, all 3,600 players and team personnel, as well as another 1,400 game day assistants across the NFL have been cleared for Sunday’s games.

As of late Sunday morning, sources say the Packers plan to stay inside their locker room for both anthems.

