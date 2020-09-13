AREAS OF FOG TONIGHT, COOLER ON MONDAY

Low clouds will increase overnight, and areas of fog are possible. Pockets of drizzle or even a stray shower could develop as well. It’s going to be cooler tonight with lows settling into the lower 40s NORTH and lower 50s around the Fox Valley east and west. Patchy frost is possible across far northern Wisconsin.

Monday will be a cooler day with more clouds than sun across the southern half of Wisconsin. Areas north of Green Bay and Shawano will likely see more sunshine through the day. Highs will generally stay in the mid 60s. Winds will be out of the east, but less than 10 mph. Stronger southwest winds will develop ahead of our next weathermaker on Tuesday.

The warmest days of this week will be Tuesday and Wednesday as highs rise into the upper half of the 70s. Low pressure will develop to our west and eventually track north of the area Wednesday. A breezy southwest wind ahead of that system could lead to it feeling slightly humid on Tuesday and Wednesday, but a cold front will knock temperatures down and get rid of any humidity for the latter half of the week. As the front passes through, spotty showers or a storm or two could develop from late Wednesday through Thursday. Behind the front, highs will stay in the lower 60s Thursday through Saturday. Lows on those night should be in the lower half of the 40s... with some 30s possible NORTH.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY POSSIBLE TUESDAY

MONDAY: NE/SE 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TUESDAY: SSW 15-25 KTS WAVES: 3-5′

TONIGHT: Low clouds increase. Areas of fog. Pockets of drizzle possible. LOW: 51

MONDAY: AM fog possible. Cooler with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 67 LOW: 56

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer and breezy. Feeling slightly humid late. HIGH: 78 LOW: 62

WEDNESDAY: Warm and breezy with increasing clouds. Late shower or storm? HIGH: 78 LOW: 50

THURSDAY: A stray shower possible with a mix of sun and clouds. Breezy and cooler. HIGH: 63 LOW: 43

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonably cool. HIGH: 60 LOW: 43

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with spotty showers possible. HIGH: 61 LOW: 48

SUNDAY: Sun and clouds. Breezy and slightly warmer. HIGH: 66

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.