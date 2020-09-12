Advertisement

Wisconsin Red Cross volunteers to help with wildfire relief in Oregon

Wisconsin Red Cross volunteers Patricia Peterson and Gary Geisler prepare to depart for Oregon to help with wildfire assistance.
Wisconsin Red Cross volunteers Patricia Peterson and Gary Geisler prepare to depart for Oregon to help with wildfire assistance.(Wisconsin Red Cross)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two northeast Wisconsin Red Cross volunteers are on their way to Oregon to help provide relief to wildfire victims.

On Saturday morning, Patricia Peterson and Gary Geisler prepared a Red Cross' Emergency Response Vehicle (ERV) as part of their deployment to the West Coast, where more than 100 wildfires are burning in the states of California, Oregon and Washington.

Thousands of firefighters are battling the flames throughout the West Coast, where dozens are considered missing.

RELATED: Better weather aids battle against deadly Western wildfires

When Peterson and Geisler arrive, they’ll be joining a team to help deliver meals, water and personal care items to community members who have been displaced by the wildfires.

In addition, two other ERVs were deployed Saturday with volunteers in the Madison and Milwaukee area.

Red Cross officials say a total of about 18 volunteers with the Wisconsin Red Cross will be helping wildfire victims, and more will likely be sent in the future.

If you’d like to volunteer with the Red Cross, you can sign up by clicking here.

Additional information on how to donate funds or items to wildfire victims, as well as information on the wildfires, can be found by clicking here.

