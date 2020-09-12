Wisconsin Red Cross volunteers to help with wildfire relief in Oregon

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two northeast Wisconsin Red Cross volunteers are on their way to Oregon to help provide relief to wildfire victims.

On Saturday morning, Patricia Peterson and Gary Geisler prepared a Red Cross' Emergency Response Vehicle (ERV) as part of their deployment to the West Coast, where more than 100 wildfires are burning in the states of California, Oregon and Washington.

Thousands of firefighters are battling the flames throughout the West Coast, where dozens are considered missing.

When Peterson and Geisler arrive, they’ll be joining a team to help deliver meals, water and personal care items to community members who have been displaced by the wildfires.

In addition, two other ERVs were deployed Saturday with volunteers in the Madison and Milwaukee area.

Red Cross officials say a total of about 18 volunteers with the Wisconsin Red Cross will be helping wildfire victims, and more will likely be sent in the future.

