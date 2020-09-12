Advertisement

UW-Oshkosh tracks coronavirus cases with public dashboard

Students return to campus at UW-Oshkosh ready to start the fall semester.
Students return to campus at UW-Oshkosh ready to start the fall semester.(WBAY)
By Jason Zimmerman
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - While many colleges and universities are dealing with outbreaks of coronavirus cases, so far the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh seems to be an exception after starting this Wednesday.

The school’s numbers are now posted online and updated on a daily basis.

University officials tell Action 2 News they meet as a team and spend about two hours a day examining COVID-19 data tied to the campus. This latest step allows the public to track testing and positive cases.

By going to the UW-Oshkosh website and clicking on “Titans Return Information,” then “Dashboard,” there are now specific data on both students and faculty who visited the COVID-19 testing sites on campus. Go directly to the dashboard by clicking here.

“This forward facing dashboard is for our community... so we’re as transparent as possible, so they can see for themselves what’s happening on campus as far as positive cases, but also how many people we’ve tested because that’s important also," said U.W.-Oshkosh Police Chief Kurt Liebold said. Liebold is also chairman of the Titans Return implementation team.

The latest numbers show as of Thursday more than 1,700 students were tested and 1.7% of those tests came back positive. That’s considered relatively low.

University officials says one reason could be the decision to start a week later than most other U.W. schools.

“By the time the U.W. System was able to get us the test machines and the tests, we could hit the ground running when our first student showed up and started moving in. So we had that advantage on some of the other universities that already had students on campus before they could start testing," Liebold said.

For those who do test positive, the university has a dorm exclusively for isolation.

“Our whole strategy is to get the positive tests figured out right away so we can get students either into isolation or quarantine if they had close contact with somebody who was positive."

U.W.-Oshkosh plans to add data from its Fond du Lac and Fox Valley campuses to its dashboard.

We’re told all schools in the U.W. System that conduct on-campus COVID-19 testing will be adding similar dashboards to their websites.

