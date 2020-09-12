Southern Door County, Oshkosh Area School Districts receive safety grants

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say the Oshkosh Area School District and the Southern Door County School District have been awarded funds through the School Violence Prevention Program (SVPP).

The program was set up through the Department of Justice’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services, also known as COPS.

In a release from the Southern Door County School District, officials say the funds awarded to them will be used to buy classroom evacuation and lockdown to-go kids, additional video surveillance cameras on buses, facility door alarms, facility mapping software, a digital intercom system, and advanced safety training for District staff and the school resource officer.

Southern Door County was awarded $156,853, while Oshkosh was awarded $375,000.

Grant funds were also awarded to the following:

City of Darlington

Milwaukee Board of School Directors

Kewaskum Joint School District

Stoughton Area School District

A total of 160 awards were granted throughout the United States, with funds totaling $48,983,700.

