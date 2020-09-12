Advertisement

Shawano County Couple Saves Snapping Turtles

The gathered 24 turtles in a cardboard box off the street
A Shawano County couple saves 24 snapping turtles
A Shawano County couple saves 24 snapping turtles(Mark Brunner)
By Dana Munro
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Shawano County couple saved 24 tiny snapping turtles they spotted on the side of the road on Tuesday. Mark and Marlene Brunner gathered the little guys in a cardboard box and released them into Island Lake at Captain’s Cove Resort in the village of Gresham, Wisconsin.

They eagerly swam free after being put back in the water.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Wisconsin Disability Vote Coalition preparing people for November election

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Dakota Sherek
Election days look a lot different this year during the pandemic. For some, it’s changed where they vote or even how they vote. But, for people with disabilities, even a normal election year can bring certain challenges.

News

Local Muslims work to educate the public on the anniversary of 9/11

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Emily Matesic
On the anniversary of 9/11 local Muslims work to educate the public about their religion.

Community

September 11 Birthday Club

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 7:57 AM CDT
Birthday announcements.

News

Rock the Block gets to work in Appleton

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 3:59 PM CDT
|
By Emily Matesic
After being forced to postpone a Rock the Block event back in May, Habitat for Humanity is back to work hosting an event in Appleton.

Latest News

Community

9/11 Memorial Stair Climb goes virtual for 2020

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 2:17 PM CDT
|
By Jeff Alexander
Due to COVID-19, an annual event at Lambeau Field to benefit the families of fallen firefighters, and remember those who gave their lives on 9/11, won't be held this year. But you can still take part in the 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb this year virtually.

Community

September 10 Birthday Club

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 9:24 AM CDT
Birthday announcements.

Community

Suamico village leaders hope to continue downtown growth with sale of firehouse

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 11:15 PM CDT
|
By Kati Anderson
While the fire department may have out-grown its current home, village leaders see the space as an opportunity for continued investments in downtown.

Community

Family starts charity providing feminine hygiene products to girls in need

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 4:28 PM CDT
|
By Aisha Morales
As a way to support the cause they accept donations, but also hope this inspires others to start their own chapter of You Flow Girl.

Community

City of Green Bay anticipates closing $1.6M general fund gap caused by COVID-19

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 10:54 PM CDT
The city will experience about a $1.6 million shortfall in revenue, but have found areas to make up the difference.

News

Fox Cities P.A.C. looking for community support to get federal bills passed

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 4:23 PM CDT
|
By Emily Matesic
As the coronavirus lingers, the Fox Cities P.A.C. is asking arts enthusiasts to reach out to lawmakers to show their support for two bills that could come to the aid of the arts industry.