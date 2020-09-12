Shawano County Couple Saves Snapping Turtles

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Shawano County couple saved 24 tiny snapping turtles they spotted on the side of the road on Tuesday. Mark and Marlene Brunner gathered the little guys in a cardboard box and released them into Island Lake at Captain’s Cove Resort in the village of Gresham, Wisconsin.

They eagerly swam free after being put back in the water.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.