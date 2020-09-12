RAIN ENDS TONIGHT... MORE SUNSHINE SUNDAY AFTERNOON

Occasional, light rain showers can be expected through this evening. Most of the rain will end overnight, but a few showers could linger NORTH into Sunday morning. Skies will be mostly cloudy to begin Sunday, but we’ll see more sunshine by the afternoon. Lows tonight will stay in the 50s. Look for a bit of a warm-up Sunday with highs back into the lower half of the 70s.

Temperatures should be a little cooler Sunday night with lows settling into the 40s NORTH and lower 50s elsewhere. Patchy fog could develop... along with some drizzle or mist. We should be back to partly cloudy skies by Monday afternoon. Highs will be similar to today’s... generally in the upper half of the 60s.

The middle of the week should turn breezy and warmer, but will otherwise be quiet. Temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons should get into the middle, perhaps upper 70s. A breezy west-southwest wind can be expected both days, possibly gusting to 30 mph. A cold front will approach late Wednesday or Thursday. As the front passes, scattered showers can be expected. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible, but for now, the severe weather outlook is LOW. Temperatures will trend cooler to end next week. Highs Thursday through Sunday should be in the middle 60s to around 70 each afternoon.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY UNTIL 11 P.M. TONIGHT (LAKE MICHIGAN)

SUNDAY: WNW 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-2

MONDAY: NE/SE 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TONIGHT: Lingering showers or drizzle. Mostly cloudy. LOW: 57

SUNDAY: Morning clouds give way to afternoon sun. Early sprinkles NORTH. HIGH: 73 LOW: 51

MONDAY: A bit cooler with a mix of sun and clouds. AM fog possible. HIGH: 68 LOW: 53

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer and breezy. HIGH: 76 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: Warm and breezy with partly cloudy skies. Late shower or storm? HIGH: 76 LOW: 53

THURSDAY: Cooler and mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Breezy. HIGH: 66 LOW: 46

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonably cool. HIGH: 65 LOW: 49

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, but slightly warmer. HIGH: 67

