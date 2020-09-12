Advertisement

RAIN CONTINUES TODAY

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Jenny Curtiss
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 6:15 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Low pressure will push across Wisconsin today, keeping rain showers in the forecast throughout the day. Rumbles of thunder are possible, but the risk of severe storms is low. Additional rainfall will be around 0.25-0.5″. It will be breezy, look for a southeast wind up to 20 mph. Temperatures will be slightly more mild, reaching highs in the 60s. Lingering showers or drizzle will last into late tonight.

Sunday morning will begin cloudy, but clouds will gradually thin late in the morning to become mostly sunny by mid afternoon. High temperatures will be seasonable, rising to the upper 60s and low 70s.

Then, next week, looks mostly quiet with more seasonable temperatures.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

SATURDAY: SE VEERING S 10-20 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

SUNDAY: NW 10-25 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

SATURDAY: Rain at times. Thunder possible. A bit breezy, slightly humid. HIGH: 67

TONIGHT: Lingering showers or drizzle. Mostly cloudy. LOW: 57

SUNDAY: A bit warmer. Morning clouds give way to some sun. HIGH: 73 LOW: 49

MONDAY: Partly sunny. A bit cooler... A night shower is possible NORTH. HIGH: 68 LOW: 51

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer and windy. HIGH: 74 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm and windy. An isolated afternoon thunderstorm is possible, better chance at night. HIGH: 77 LOW: 52

THURSDAY: Cooler with a chance of a few spotty thundershowers. HIGH: 66 LOW: 46

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. HIGH: 67

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

