Organizations come together for exotic pet surrender event

J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue
J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue(WBAY Staff)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - Owners of exotic animals who may not be able to care for their pet any longer now have an option of finding them a new home instead of letting them go in the wild.

On Saturday afternoon, J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue hosted an exotic pet surrender event in Menasha, with help from M Toxins Venom Lab, K&R Small Animal Sanctuary, Fox-Wolf Watershed Alliance, Just Pets and the Madison Area Herpetological Society.

Pet owners were able to bring in animals such as snakes, turtles, fish, and other animals which typically live in aquariums or cages if they were no longer able to care for the animals, and weren’t asked any questions.

Organizers say this type of event offers pet owners a way to surrender animals which may not typically be found at an animal shelter.

If you missed the event, you can find future events by clicking here.

