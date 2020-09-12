Advertisement

Manitowoc’s Cher-Make Sausage recalls Old-Fashioned Wieners products

(WAGM)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Manitowoc-based Cher-Make Sausage Company is recalling one of its products because it was mislabeled and causes a health concern for people with milk allergies.

Packages labeled "Old Fashioned Wieners Coarse Ground Fully Cooked” may actually contain cheddar wieners. The label won’t tell you they contain cheese or list milk as an allergen.

The meat was produced on July 23 then was sold through retailers in Wisconsin, Illinois, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota. They might have been sold in 5-pound, vacuum-sealed packages or as individual sausages in a counter display.

The packages have a sell-by date of 11/26/20 and lot number 2020503.

An employee at a store noticed cheese in the product and complained to the company.

There are no reports of anyone having an adverse reaction to the product, the U.S. Department of Agriculture says.

The USDA is notifying retailers but says these products might be in consumers' refrigerators. You’re advised to throw it out or return it to the store where you bought it.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

UW-Oshkosh tracks coronavirus cases with public dashboard

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Jason Zimmerman
Results of on-campus COVID-19 testing are now posted online and updated on a daily basis.

News

Pandemic brings out more deer hunters

Updated: 2 hours ago
The DNR reports a spike in archery and crossbow deer hunting license sales

News

Muslims honor the community on 9/11

Updated: 2 hours ago
Ahmadiyya Muslim Community still plans its annual 9/11 blood drive, but it will be held later this month

News

Appleton Public Library suspends some services after positive COVID-19 test

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The limited services take effect Saturday, September 12.

Latest News

News

Voters with disabilities get help navigating unusual election year

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Wisconsin Disability Vote Coalition makes sure the elderly and disabled get a vote

News

Muslim community joins in marking 9/11

Updated: 3 hours ago
A virtual event was held because of the pandemic, but the Ahmadiyya community's blood drives have collected 65,000 pints of blood

News

DNR sees archery, crossbow license sales spike

Updated: 3 hours ago
Archery and crossbow deer hunting seasons start Saturday

News

Wisconsin Disability Vote Coalition preparing people for November election

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dakota Sherek
Election days look a lot different this year during the pandemic. For some, it’s changed where they vote or even how they vote. But, for people with disabilities, even a normal election year can bring certain challenges.

News

Confusion, frustration over Oconto school sports

Updated: 4 hours ago
Oconto and Oconto Falls schools play by different rules

News

Frustrated parents, students speak out about fall sports in the Oconto Unified School District

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Mackenzie Amundsen
A special meeting of the Oconto Unified School District convened late Friday afternoon.