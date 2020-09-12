Manitowoc’s Cher-Make Sausage recalls Old-Fashioned Wieners products

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Manitowoc-based Cher-Make Sausage Company is recalling one of its products because it was mislabeled and causes a health concern for people with milk allergies.

Packages labeled "Old Fashioned Wieners Coarse Ground Fully Cooked” may actually contain cheddar wieners. The label won’t tell you they contain cheese or list milk as an allergen.

The meat was produced on July 23 then was sold through retailers in Wisconsin, Illinois, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota. They might have been sold in 5-pound, vacuum-sealed packages or as individual sausages in a counter display.

The packages have a sell-by date of 11/26/20 and lot number 2020503.

An employee at a store noticed cheese in the product and complained to the company.

There are no reports of anyone having an adverse reaction to the product, the U.S. Department of Agriculture says.

The USDA is notifying retailers but says these products might be in consumers' refrigerators. You’re advised to throw it out or return it to the store where you bought it.

