Manitowoc Police: 1 arrested for allegedly threatening woman

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say one person is in custody for allegedly threatening a Black woman in a parking lot on Thursday afternoon.

The woman told police when she was leaving Walmart, she noticed a red note on her vehicle which included racially motivated threat towards the Black community.

Manitowoc Police confirm with Action 2 News the incident was reported Friday, and were able to find the suspect after inspecting surveillance footage.

At this time, Action 2 News doesn’t know if the woman knew the suspect, or why that person was targeting her vehicle.

We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more details.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.