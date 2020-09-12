Advertisement

Manitowoc Police: 1 arrested for allegedly threatening woman

By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say one person is in custody for allegedly threatening a Black woman in a parking lot on Thursday afternoon.

The woman told police when she was leaving Walmart, she noticed a red note on her vehicle which included racially motivated threat towards the Black community.

Manitowoc Police confirm with Action 2 News the incident was reported Friday, and were able to find the suspect after inspecting surveillance footage.

At this time, Action 2 News doesn’t know if the woman knew the suspect, or why that person was targeting her vehicle.

We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more details.

