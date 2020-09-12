Green Bay Woman Crashes Car into a House

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 36-year-old woman was driving on Green Bay’s east side when she crashed into a house this morning at 1 a.m, say Green Bay Police. She was driving west when she hit the house at the north west corner of East Mason St. and South Webster Ave.

The driver, a Green Bay local, was taken to the hospital for injuries. A person inside the house was treated by the Green Bay Fire Department for serious injuries as well. Both are expected to recover.

Police cited the driver for Operating While Intoxicated Causing Bodily Harm and Driving Too Fast for Conditions.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.