Green Bay Mayor Genrich, former Packers’ coach back Biden in campaign event

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Current Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich and former Packers head coach Mike Holmgren held a virtual news conference on Saturday to discuss how President Trump handled the coronavirus pandemic response and how Green Bay area businesses are being affected.

During the event, Genrich said Green Bay is “incredibly resilient”, and “will get through the pandemic and recession", but went on to say “we need someone in the White House who will care for us and fight for us.”

Holmgren cited how much the Packers mean to the Green Bay community, and went on to say how much small businesses have suffered during the pandemic, before adding “it didn’t have to be this way".

Each game brings in roughly $15 million to the local economy, including small businesses, restaurants and hotels.

In early August, the Packers announced there will be no fans at Lambeau for the first two home games of the 2020 season.

As Action 2 News has previously reported, Brad Toll, the Greater Green Bay Convention and Visitors Bureau President, says travel to the region has nearly stopped since March.

On Saturday, Anna Kelly, the spokesperson for Trump Victory, issued the following statement in response to Genrich and Holmgren’s event:

“Joe Biden proved during his 674 days of absence from Wisconsin that he doesn’t care about Badger State voters. No last-ditch effort will change that.”

You can watch the full news conference below.

