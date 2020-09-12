Glee Star Naya Rivera Yelled for Help Before Drowning, Investigation Finds

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The investigation into the drowning of Glee star Naya Rivera finds she cried for help with her arms in the air before she drowned in Lake Piru in California in July. The actress helped her four-year-old son onto the boat they had rented but did not manage to save herself, according to the investigation.

After months of unanswered questions about this day the medical examiner has now officially ruled Rivera’s death an accidental drowning.

The report says Rivera had vertigo but was a good swimmer so she declined to wear a life-jacket when offered one. She was 33-years-old.

