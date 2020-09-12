Advertisement

Glee Star Naya Rivera Yelled for Help Before Drowning, Investigation Finds

Glee star Naya Rivera screams for help before drowning.
Glee star Naya Rivera screams for help before drowning.
By Dana Munro
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The investigation into the drowning of Glee star Naya Rivera finds she cried for help with her arms in the air before she drowned in Lake Piru in California in July. The actress helped her four-year-old son onto the boat they had rented but did not manage to save herself, according to the investigation.

After months of unanswered questions about this day the medical examiner has now officially ruled Rivera’s death an accidental drowning.

The report says Rivera had vertigo but was a good swimmer so she declined to wear a life-jacket when offered one. She was 33-years-old.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Green Bay Woman Crashes Car into a House

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dana Munro
A 36-year-old Green Bay driver crashes into a house on the city's east side.

Hometown Hero

Shawano County Couple Saves Snapping Turtles

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dana Munro
A Shawano County couple save 24 snapping turtles.

News

Oconto school board holds hearing on fall sports

Updated: 13 hours ago
Fall sports are still in limbo, and parents are frustrated

News

UW-Oshkosh launches COVID-19 dashboard

Updated: 13 hours ago
The school displays results of on-campus testing of students and employees

Latest News

News

Brown County judge rules to keep Kanye West off Wisconsin presidential ballot

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Judge John Zakowski agreed with the Wisconsin Elections Commission's decision: West's people were too late with the nomination papers.

Coronavirus

UW-Oshkosh tracks coronavirus cases with public dashboard

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Jason Zimmerman
Results of on-campus COVID-19 testing are now posted online and updated on a daily basis.

Recalls

Manitowoc’s Cher-Make Sausage recalls Old-Fashioned Wieners products

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Cher-Make Sausage Company says cheddar wieners were mislabeled as old fashioned wieners, posing an allergy risk.

News

Pandemic brings out more deer hunters

Updated: 17 hours ago
The DNR reports a spike in archery and crossbow deer hunting license sales

News

Muslims honor the community on 9/11

Updated: 17 hours ago
Ahmadiyya Muslim Community still plans its annual 9/11 blood drive, but it will be held later this month

News

Appleton Public Library suspends some services after positive COVID-19 test

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The limited services take effect Saturday, September 12.