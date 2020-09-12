Feed My Starving Children to receive $1,500 following drive-up fundraising event

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Organizers of a drive-up Booyah event on Saturday say they raised $1,500 for a nonprofit organization devoted to ending hunger around the world.

The event, held at Bethel Lutheran Church in Green Bay, was a kick-off event for a virtual Mobile Pack to benefit hungry children.

According to organizers, there is typically an in-person packing event attended by many volunteers, and last year, the pack event raised enough money to make about 750,000 meals, which were shared worldwide.

To learn more about Feed My Starving Children, click here. The virtual Mobile Pack number is 2010-079SC.

