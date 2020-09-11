Advertisement

Wisconsin Supreme Court halts Dane County school order

School crossing with masks
School crossing with masks(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Wisconsin Supreme Court has temporarily blocked an order that prevented most students in Dane County from attending school in person, restrictions issued by health leaders to help control the spread of the coronavirus.

The court, a 4-3 vote, agreed Thursday night to hear a lawsuit challenging the Public Health Madison and Dane County order.

The court’s conservative justices were in favor of hearing the case, while more liberal justices opposed.

The county’s order issued Aug. 21 required students in grades 3-12 be taught online.

The court issued a temporary injunction on the county’s order, which means schools across the county can open immediately.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

