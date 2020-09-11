Advertisement

Volunteer Expo comes at a time of great need

By Kristyn Allen
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 5:49 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The COVID-19 pandemic has increased the demand for volunteer services. At this time of great need, the Volunteer Center of Brown County is hosting its third annual Volunteer Expo.

The expo, held Sept. 13-19, is virtual. It is for people who want to volunteer but don’t yet know where to start.

More than 25 organizations are participating in the volunteer expo. People can work with veterans, the homeless, the under served, victims of sexual assault, and animals.

Those who are not comfortable volunteering in person can help from home.

“We’re seeing a shift from what was in-person opportunities to now more of a virtual or a remote push. So organizations are becoming more creative with that, which is good because we’re seeing different types of needs come out of this,” says Melissa Jagodinsky, Community Engagement Coordinator, Volunteer Center of Brown County

EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE VOLUNTEER EXPO: https://volunteergb.org/general/2020-volunteer-expo/

CLICK HERE to follow the event on Facebook.

