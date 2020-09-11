Advertisement

US budget deficit hits record $3 trillion through 11 months

File - This Thursday, June 6, 2019 photo shows the U.S. Treasury Department building at dusk, in Washington, D.C.
File - This Thursday, June 6, 2019 photo shows the U.S. Treasury Department building at dusk, in Washington, D.C.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. budget deficit hit an all-time high of $3 trillion for the first 11 months of this budget year, the Treasury Department said Friday.

The ocean of red ink is a product of the government’s massive spending to try to cushion the impact of a coronavirus-fueled recession that has cost millions of jobs.

The deficit from October through August is more than double the previous 11-month record of $1.37 billion set in 2009. At that time the government was spending large sums to get out of the Great Recession triggered by the 2008 financial crisis.

With one month to go in the 2020 budget year, which ends Sept. 30, the deficit could go even higher. The Congressional Budget Office is forecasting the deficit this year will hit a record $3.3 trillion. However, the government often runs surpluses in September so it is possible the final figure for this year could come in just under $3 trillion.

That would still put the deficit well above last year’s imbalance of $984 billion. The previous record deficit for a fiscal year was $1.4 trillion in 2009 in the aftermath of the financial crisis.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Prosecutors: Similar charges warrant 1 trial in Floyd death

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Attorneys for four former Minneapolis officers charged in the death of George Floyd say each client should get his own trial, as the officers try to diminish their roles in the Black man’s death by pointing fingers at one another.

National

Kansas City Chiefs fans boo teams during display of unity against racism, social injustice

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Chiefs chose to stay on the field for the national anthem while the Texans decided to remain in the locker room.

National Politics

US marks 9/11 anniversary at tributes shadowed by virus

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By KAREN MATTHEWS, MICHAEL R. SISAK and JENNIFER PELTZ
Americans commemorated 9/11 Friday as another national crisis reconfigured memorial ceremonies, dividing some victims' families over coronavirus safety precautions, and a presidential campaign carved a path through the observances.

National

Remembering 9/11 amid coronavirus

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
Observances of the Sept. 11 attacks are different this year.

Latest News

National

‘Evacuate now:’ Wildfires grow in Oregon as 500K flee

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
People evacuated statewide because of fires had climbed to an estimated 500,000 — more than 10 percent of the 4.2 million people in the state, the Oregon Office of Emergency Management reported late Thursday.

National

Parking deck collapse in Atlanta leaves five workers injured

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
An injured worker had to be removed from the structure by firefighters using a crane.

Crime

Oshkosh man charged with stealing thousands from 92-year-old woman

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
. On Sept. 11, criminal charges were filed in Winnebago County as a result of a joint elder abuse and tax fraud investigation by the DOJ and Wisconsin Department of Revenue.

National

Fire officials battle rumors along with raging wildfires in Pacific Northwest

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By ALI SWENSON
A sheriff’s office and a firefighters union in Washington state were among the officials who turned to Facebook this week to squash competing narratives — some posts blamed far-left antifa activists and others claimed the far-right group the Proud Boys was responsible for the fires scorching wide swaths of the region.

National

Bahrain becomes latest Arab nation to recognize Israel

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Trump announced the agreement on Friday, following a three-way phone call he had with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

News

Silver Alert issued for man last known to be in Fond du Lac County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Donald R. Milroy, 70, has been experiencing “significant memory loss,” according to the alert.