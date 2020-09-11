Taverns hoping kickoff of football season makes up for nixed preseason

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - We first told you earlier this summer preseason games bring in about $15 million in economic impact to the area.

“It was hard for everybody in the industry to not have those preseason games,” said Amanda Watson, owner of Stadium View. “But, we’re hoping to make some of that up for our staff and for ourselves this Sunday.”

By keeping the game day experience status quo.

“Bloody-Mary specials, we’ll be doing our broasted chicken special that we always do every Sunday, We’ll have little prize give-a-ways and stuff like that to kinda keep everyone involved and make it feel as normal as possible,” said Watson.

Added items at any packers party this year will be hand sanitizer and a face masks while celebrating a Packers touchdown at a distance.

“There’s over 400 tables, we can kind of make sure we are ready to go with, so we’re actually preparing like a normal away game and expecting that it should be pretty steady,” said Watson.

Meanwhile, Titletown Brewing Company is taking the first game of the season as an opportunity to try something different by hosting a socially distance tailgate party.

“We’re going to have cornhole, beer obviously and music and just try to have a big party before the first game of the year,” said Aleks Herrscher, general manager for Titletown Brewing.

Depending on how well it goes this weekend, it’s a celebration they might continue into the season even for home games.

“Once the game starts everyone is over at Lambeau so we don’t have much business during games normally, but we’re going to see what happens with nobody going to the game this year,” said Herrscher.

The Packers take on the Minnesota Vikings at U.S Bank Stadium in Minneapolis at Noon on Sunday. No fans will be at the stadium.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.