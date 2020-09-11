Advertisement

STEADY RAIN TONIGHT & SATURDAY

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Jenny Curtiss
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Clouds thicken this afternoon as rain approaches Wisconsin. Steady widespread rain will push into northeast Wisconsin later tonight and last throughout Saturday. The heaviest rain is likely from around midnight tonight through midday Saturday. Thunder will be possible from late Saturday morning through the afternoon. Any lingering showers or isolated thunderstorms will diminish Saturday night. Rainfall totals be around 1″. Highs on Saturday will be in the low to middle 60s.

Lucky for us the weekend won’t be completely rainy, Sunday will be seasonable with highs in the low 70s, plus the sun returns.

Next week will be milder and fairly dry with some small chances for showers or isolated storms.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

TODAY: E 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

SATURDAY: SE/S 10-20 KTS WAVES: 2-5′

TODAY: Mostly sunny, but cloudy skies LATE. A mild day. HIGH: 64

TONIGHT: Overcast skies. Ran develops. LOW: 54

SATURDAY: Rain likely. Thunder possible. A bit breezy. HIGH: 66 LOW: 56

SUNDAY: Variable clouds and sun. A bit warmer. HIGH: 73 LOW: 49

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. A bit cooler... A night shower is possible NORTH. HIGH: 68 LOW: 53

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer and windy. HIGH: 75 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm and windy. An isolated afternoon thunderstorm is possible. HIGH: 77 LOW: 53

THURSDAY: Clouds thicken. Cooler with a chance of afternoon thundershowers. HIGH: 69

