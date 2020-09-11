Silver Alert issued for man last known to be in Fond du Lac County

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for an Illinois man who was last known to be in Fond du Lac County.

Donald R. Milroy, 70, has been experiencing “significant memory loss,” according to the alert.

NO PHOTO OF MILROY IS AVAILABLE AT THIS TIME.

Milroy was last seen Friday at 11:15 a.m. in Fond du Lac County. No exact location was given and it’s possible he’s no longer in that area.

Milroy is from Pecatonica, Illinois. He’s believed to be driving a 2013 silver Mazda four-door with Illinois license plate 8075055.

DESCRIPTION

White male

5′11″

150 pounds

Blue eyes

Gray hair

Unknown clothing description

If you know anything about Donald Milroy, call your local law enforcement.

