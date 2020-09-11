Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for man last known to be in Fond du Lac County

Silver Alert
Silver Alert(WSAZ)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for an Illinois man who was last known to be in Fond du Lac County.

Donald R. Milroy, 70, has been experiencing “significant memory loss,” according to the alert.

NO PHOTO OF MILROY IS AVAILABLE AT THIS TIME.

Milroy was last seen Friday at 11:15 a.m. in Fond du Lac County. No exact location was given and it’s possible he’s no longer in that area.

Milroy is from Pecatonica, Illinois. He’s believed to be driving a 2013 silver Mazda four-door with Illinois license plate 8075055.

DESCRIPTION

  • White male
  • 5′11″
  • 150 pounds
  • Blue eyes
  • Gray hair
  • Unknown clothing description

If you know anything about Donald Milroy, call your local law enforcement.

