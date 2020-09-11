Advertisement

Port of Green Bay says freighter expected to arrive during Trump Floatilla

The leading boat of the parade.
The leading boat of the parade.(Source: SWLA Trump Boat Parade Facebook Page)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2020
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Port of Green Bay is alerting boaters to be on the lookout for a large freighter during a boat parade to support President Donald Trump.

The Trump Floatilla is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 13, at 1 p.m. It begins at the mouth of the Fox River.

The Port warns boaters to use caution when the freighter comes through Sunday.

“We will have a large freighter in the Port on Sunday,” says Port Director Dean Haen. “What time it will be moving depends on the weather and how long it takes to load/unload its freight. Based on what we know right now, it’s anticipated the freighter will be moving right around the same time that rally boats will be in the area.”

Law states smaller boats must steer clear and yield the way to larger boats that cannot stop or maneuver quickly.

“We simply want to provide a heads up to rally participants and ask for their cooperation in giving a wide berth to the freighter,” added Haen. “It shouldn’t be a problem if the boaters understand that large ships need room and cannot stop on a dime. It will help ensure everyone’s safety.”

The Trump Floatilla was originally scheduled for Saturday, but Republican Party of Brown County pushed it back a day due to the chance of rainy weather on Saturday.

The GOP urges boaters to have their registration, life preservers and safety equipment.

**********UPDATE********** Due to inclement weather, and additional commercial marine traffic, the Trump Floatilla...

Posted by The Republican Party of Brown County on Thursday, September 10, 2020

Last weekend, several boats sank during a Trump Boat Parade in Texas.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

