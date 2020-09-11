Advertisement

PERIODS OF RAIN TO START THE WEEKEND

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
An approaching area of LOW PRESSURE will thicken clouds across the area. As the evening wears on rain will arrive in the south and gradually push northward overnight. Periods of rain will linger Saturday. There may even be a few rumbles of non-severe thunder. There is the potential for ½" to 1″ of rain this time around. Otherwise Saturday will be breezy at times with 60s for daytime highs.

A few spotty evening showers end before midnight. Any lingering morning clouds Sunday will give way to clearing and the return of Sun! Highs should sneak into the lower 70s for most areas.

Looking ahead to next week, mostly quiet weather with more seasonal temperatures.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

SATURDAY: SE-S 10-25 KTS WAVES: 2-5′

SUNDAY: NE 10-20 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TONIGHT: Clouds thicken, rain arrives. LOW: 54

SATURDAY: Rain at times. Thunder possible. A bit breezy, slightly humid. HIGH: 66 LOW: 56

SUNDAY: A bit warmer. Morning clouds give way to some sun. HIGH: 73 LOW: 49

MONDAY: Partly sunny. A bit cooler... A night shower is possible NORTH. HIGH: 68 LOW: 51

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer and windy. HIGH: 74 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm and windy. An isolated afternoon thunderstorm is possible, better chance at night. HIGH: 77 LOW: 52

THURSDAY: Cooler with a chance of a few spotty thundershowers. HIGH: 66 LOW: 46

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. HIGH: 67

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

