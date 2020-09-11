Advertisement

Local Muslims work to educate the public on the anniversary of 9/11

An exterior of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community Mosque in Oshkosh.
An exterior of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community Mosque in Oshkosh.(WBAY)
By Emily Matesic
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) -It’s been 19 years since a group of Islamic terrorists carried out coordinated attacks on the United States. Members of the local Muslim community say those events from September 11th don’t reflect their religion.

Nearly two decades later, local Muslims continue to work to educate the public about what they’re all about.

For the past ten years, the Ahmadiyya Muslim community, including the mosque in Oshkosh, has held blood drives to commemorate the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

“It’s basically to honor the victims of 9/11 but at the same time we’re saving lives,” says Outreach Coordinator Ahmed Khan.

While there’s no blood drive at the mosque on the anniversary this years, because of scheduling conflicts and COVID-19 restrictions, one is being planned for later this month. The actions of the community, however, are being recognized during a virtual event to commemorate the tenth anniversary of the Muslims for Life campaign.

According to Amjad Mahmood Khan, National Director of Public Affiars for the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, “We’ve collected over 65,000 pints of blood in ten years saving as many as 200,000 lives and partnering with so many people all over the country, interfaith communities, blood centers, just doing this act.”

That’s what local Muslims say Islam is all about, helping and not harming.

Ahmed Khan adds, “Wherever we are we try to become that assimilation of America and that’s what we want to let American know that we are not abandoning our faith we’re enriching American culture with our faith but at the same time we are loyal to this nation just like every other American is and we hold with pride as who we are as Americans.”

It’s a message the group will continue to preach moving forward through blood drive and it’s initiative to help get out the vote in the upcoming election.

