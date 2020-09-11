Advertisement

INCREASING CLOUDS... RAINY, THEN WARMER WEATHER THIS WEEKEND

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Steve Beylon
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Patchy frost fades away this morning, as temperatures rise quickly with some sunshine. We will make it into the 60s before skies begin to cloud over. We’ll lose the sun this afternoon because of our next weathermaker arriving from the southwest.

Showers will develop this evening, with periods of rain lasting through most of your Saturday. It’s possible to have a passing thunderstorm tomorrow, but the severe weather outlook is LOW. Up to an inch of rain is possible through tomorrow evening.

But the weekend is NOT a total washout... Look for sunshine to mix with clouds on Sunday, with warmer highs in the 70s. If your weekend outdoor plans are flexible, it would be a good idea to do them on Sunday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

TODAY: E 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

SATURDAY: SE/S 10-20 KTS WAVES: 2-5′

TODAY: Mostly sunny, but cloudy skies LATE. A mild day. HIGH: 65

TONIGHT: Overcast skies. Ran develops. LOW: 53

SATURDAY: Rain likely. Thunder possible. A bit breezy. HIGH: 65 LOW: 55

SUNDAY: Variable clouds and sun. A bit warmer. HIGH: 74 LOW: 48

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. A bit cooler... A night shower is possible NORTH. HIGH: 69 LOW: 52

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer and windy. HIGH: 76 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm and windy. An isolated afternoon thunderstorm is possible. HIGH: 77 LOW: 53

THURSDAY: Clouds thicken. Cooler with a chance of afternoon thundershowers. HIGH: 67

