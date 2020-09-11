Advertisement

Hyundai warns owners to park outside, recalls 180,000 SUVs

This is the front grill of a 2020 Hyundai Palisade on display at the 2020 Pittsburgh International Auto Show Thursday, Feb.13, 2020 in Pittsburgh.(Gene J. Puskar | AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
By TOM KRISHER
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 6:56 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) — For the second time this month, Hyundai is telling some SUV owners to park outdoors because an electrical short in a computer can cause vehicles to catch fire.

The Korean automaker is recalling about 180,000 Tucson SUVs in the U.S. from 2019 through 2021 to fix the problem.

The company says corrosion can cause a short circuit in defective anti-lock brake circuit boards that can start a fire.

Hyundai says it knows of a dozen engine fires from the problem but no injuries.

Hyundai says if the anti-lock brake warning light comes on, the vehicles should not be driven and owners should contact a dealer and disconnect the positive cable on the battery.

Hyundai will notify owners around Oct. 30. Dealers will replace the anti-lock brake control computers.

For more information about recalls, visit the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

