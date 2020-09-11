Coronavirus in Wisconsin: Positive tests, positive rate down slightly

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – Wisconsin had well over 1,300 new coronavirus cases in the latest batch of test results to the state, but that’s down slightly from Thursday’s record number even with more tests received.

The Department of Health Services received 9,955 test results in the last 24-hour period and found 1,369 new cases. It was the second day in a row the state had more than 1,000 new cases -- which only happened once before on July 23-24 -- but is down from Thursday’s one-day record of 1,547 cases even though the state received a thousand more test results than Thursday.

Friday’s positive rate was 13.75%, also a decline from the record percentages we saw this week on Tuesday and Thursday.

By our calculations, the state added an average 985 cases a day over the past 7 days as an average 13.84% of tests came back positive, which is far above the 5% health experts want to see to show the spread of the virus is being managed.

The COVID-19 death toll rose by 4 to 1,197. That’s still 1.4% of known cases. Dane, Dodge, Milwaukee and Washington counties reported the deaths.

Instead of going down, the number of active cases is going up. The state reports 9,157 active cases now, a net increase of 321 from yesterday. That’s 10.6% of all cases, compared to 10.4% of cases yesterday and 9.8% on Wednesday.

The number of people considered recovered grew by 1,044 to 75,878 people.

To date, 86,250 people in Wisconsin have tested positive for the coronavirus, the novel virus that causes COVID-19. More than 1.34 million people in the state have been tested.

The state reports a total 6,263 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized since early February. That’s 41 more than yesterday. The percentage of people who tested positive for the coronavirus being hospitalized for COVID-19 holds steady at 7.3%.

The University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh launched an online dashboard (CLICK HERE) to show results from testing students and staff. Right now the statistics are for the Oshkosh campus, but the school plans to add reports from the Fox Valley and Fond du Lac campuses.

On Thursday the Winnebago County Health Department reported a single-day record of 74 positive tests in the county. The health department told us, “We believe this surge is due in large part to pent-up demand for testing that occurred because of limited testing options over the holiday weekend.” Patients ranged from 5 to 79 years old. Half of them are 30 years old or younger, including five under the age of 10, and twenty-six age 18 to 24.

This week on Action 2 News This Morning, Prevea president/CEO Dr. Ashok Rai indicated it’s mostly people already exhibiting symptoms who are getting tested. “You have to remember a negative test means you’re negative when we put that swab in your nose. That’s why it’s most important to test you when you have symptoms--any kind of symptoms--remember the list is pretty long. And it’s a low threshold to get tested. Or if you’ve been exposed to COVID-19. Wouldn’t it be great if we could test everybody a lot? It would be great. The resources aren’t there for that.”

To help people understand how their decisions affect their own health and others, the Department of Health Services introduced a decision tool at https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/decision.htm. Going beyond reiterating best practices like social distancing and wearing masks, the tool describes how choices matter and offers suggestions to make activities safer.

County case numbers (counties with new cases or deaths are in bold) are as reported by the DHS. State numbers can vary from county health department numbers, which are updated at different times:

Wisconsin

Adams - 154 cases (+3) (3 deaths)

Ashland - 38 cases (1 death)

Barron - 394 cases (4 deaths)

Bayfield - 66 cases (+1) (1 death)

Brown - 6,234 cases (+58) (58 deaths)

Buffalo - 99 cases (+1) (2 deaths)

Burnett - 64 cases (+5) (2 deaths)

Calumet - 643 cases (+11) (2 deaths)

Chippewa - 403 cases (+8)

Clark – 277 cases (+13) (8 deaths)

Columbia - 413 cases (+2) (2 deaths)

Crawford – 124 cases (+3)

Dane – 7,254 cases (+283) (42 deaths) (+1)

Dodge – 1,370 cases (+22) (8 deaths) (+1)

Door - 173 cases (+8) (3 deaths)

Douglas - 306 cases (+8)

Dunn - 224 cases (+9)

Eau Claire - 1,098 cases (+38) (6 deaths)

Florence - 37 cases (+3)

Fond du Lac - 1,380 cases (+40) (12 deaths)

Forest - 129 cases (+10) (4 deaths)

Grant - 546 cases (+18) (19 deaths)

Green - 332 cases (+10) (2 deaths)

Green Lake - 122 cases (+7)

Iowa - 128 cases (cases revised -1 by state)

Iron - 132 cases (1 death)

Jackson - 87 cases (+1) (1 death)

Jefferson - 1,032 cases (+6) (7 deaths)

Juneau - 261 cases (+2) (1 death)

Kenosha - 3,103 cases (+12) (64 deaths)

Kewaunee - 241 cases (+9) (2 deaths)

La Crosse - 1,523 cases (+78) (2 deaths)

Lafayette - 189 cases (+1)

Langlade - 93 cases (+2) (2 deaths)

Lincoln - 99 cases (+2) (1 death)

Manitowoc - 664 cases (+20) (2 deaths)

Marathon - 854 cases (+12) (14 deaths)

Marinette - 655 cases (+8) (7 deaths)

Marquette - 128 cases (+7) (1 death)

Menominee - 31 cases (+1)

Milwaukee – 25,238 (+124) (510 deaths) (+1)

Monroe - 314 cases (+5) (2 deaths)

Oconto - 534 cases (+15) (4 deaths)

Oneida - 254 cases (+5) (1 death)

Outagamie – 2,565 cases (+89) (24 deaths)

Ozaukee - 1,048 cases (+9) (18 deaths)

Pepin - 51 cases (+3)

Pierce - 321 cases (+4) (6 deaths)

Polk – 200 cases (+12) (2 deaths)

Portage - 846 cases (+22) (3 deaths)

Price - 37 cases (+1)

Racine - 4,226 cases (+13) (92 deaths)

Richland - 65 cases (+2) (4 deaths)

Rock - 1,959 cases (+33) (29 deaths)

Rusk - 35 cases (+4) (1 death)

Sauk - 698 cases (+7) (3 deaths)

Sawyer - 170 cases (+1) (1 death)

Shawano – 370 cases (+7)

Sheboygan - 1,210 cases (+11) (10 deaths)

St. Croix - 707 cases (+6) (7 deaths)

Taylor - 128 cases (+1) (3 deaths)

Trempealeau - 452 cases (+4) (2 deaths)

Vernon - 132 cases (+9)

Vilas - 136 cases

Walworth - 2,003 cases (+37) (32 deaths)

Washburn – 79 cases (+1)

Washington - 1,880 cases (+36) (31 deaths)

Waukesha - 6,011 cases (+70) (81 deaths)

Waupaca - 798 cases (+9) (19 deaths)

Waushara - 222 cases (+11) (2 deaths)

Winnebago - 1,861 cases (+83) (22 deaths)

Wood - 555 cases (+34) (3 deaths)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula*

Alger - 16 cases

Baraga - 7 cases (+1)

Chippewa - 45 cases (+1)

Delta – 174 cases (+6) (4 deaths) (+1)

Dickinson – 72 cases (+3) (2 deaths)

Gogebic - 139 cases (+1) (1 death)

Houghton – 163 cases (+11) (1 death)

Iron – 41 cases (+1) (1 death)

Keweenaw - 4 cases

Luce – 10 cases

Mackinac - 36 cases (+3)

Marquette - 238 cases (+3) (11 deaths)

Menominee - 234 cases (+1)

Ontonagon – 36 cases (+1)

Schoolcraft - 16 cases

*The State of Michigan says it will only report county case numbers Monday-Saturday. Health officials there say weekend data are often erratic and generally lower than other days due to reduced testing and lab staffing.

