Appleton Public Library suspends some services after positive COVID-19 test

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Appleton Public Library is putting some of its services on hold after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

The library will not have public computer or printing, copying, faxing or notary public services until further notice.

The library says the public was not exposed to the virus but people who had close contact with the employee have been notified. APL says public access to the library building will be restricted because of its staffing capacity.

While these restrictions are in place, the Appleton Public Library will offer no-contact, curbside pick-up of library materials, and materials that patrons put on hold will continue to be held for at least four days after the library reopens. To request a curbside pickup, visit the library website or call (920) 832-6177.

If you can use wireless internet, WiFi can be accessed in the library’s parking lot.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.