Advertisement

Appleton house fire causes $100K in damages

CREDIT: Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0
CREDIT: Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0(Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A house fire in Appleton caused an estimated $100,000 in damages and displaced six people Friday morning, according to the fire department.

At 7:35 a.m., firefighters were called to a home in the 700 block of E. Brewster St.

Firefighters received reports that children were trapped in the basement of the home, but everyone escaped without harm.

Crews arrived to fight heavy smoke in the home and a fire in an upstairs bedroom. Firefighters used fans to clear smoke from the home.

There were no reports of injuries.

“The home only had one working smoke alarm in the basement. This contributed to the delay in discovering the fire,” reads a statement from the fire department.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Appleton Police, Gold Cross Ambulance and We Energies assisted at the scene.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Man shot during Kenosha protest still remembers screams

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Grosskreutz told CNN that he traveled to the protest because video of the Blake shooting disturbed him.

News

Wisconsin Supreme Court halts Dane County school order

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The court, a 4-3 vote, agreed Thursday night to hear a lawsuit challenging the Public Health Madison and Dane County order.

News

Volunteer Expo comes at a time of great need

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kristyn Allen
The expo, held Sept. 13-19, is virtual. It is for people who want to volunteer but don’t yet know where to start.

News

WATCH: Volunteers needed

Updated: 7 hours ago
How to take part in the virtual Volunteer Expo.

Latest News

News

Bars hope customers come back for football

Updated: 13 hours ago
There won't be fans in the stands. Bars hope to entice them with gameday specials.

News

Clerks in limbo waiting on Supreme Court decision

Updated: 13 hours ago
Local clerks are concerned about the lost time and taxpayer money

News

Local clerks concerned by Supreme Court’s decision delaying ballots

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Jason Zimmerman
Area clerks were worried absentee ballots scheduled to go out by September 17 might be delayed.

News

Child Care Counts

Updated: 16 hours ago
A new state program helps day cares stay open during the pandemic

News

Trump, Pence making separate Wisconsin visits; Coach Holmgren joins Biden campaign

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The Trump campaign announced an event at the Central Wisconsin Airport on Sept. 18.

News

Packers parties in a pandemic

Updated: 17 hours ago
Bar owners are looking forward to customers who can't watch the game in Lambeau Field