Appleton house fire causes $100K in damages

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A house fire in Appleton caused an estimated $100,000 in damages and displaced six people Friday morning, according to the fire department.

At 7:35 a.m., firefighters were called to a home in the 700 block of E. Brewster St.

Firefighters received reports that children were trapped in the basement of the home, but everyone escaped without harm.

Crews arrived to fight heavy smoke in the home and a fire in an upstairs bedroom. Firefighters used fans to clear smoke from the home.

There were no reports of injuries.

“The home only had one working smoke alarm in the basement. This contributed to the delay in discovering the fire,” reads a statement from the fire department.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Appleton Police, Gold Cross Ambulance and We Energies assisted at the scene.

