Advertisement

Amid pandemic, more deer hunters set to take aim

Deer hunters buying last minute supplies at Cabela's ahead of archery opener.
Deer hunters buying last minute supplies at Cabela's ahead of archery opener.(WBAY)
By Jeff Alexander
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -Ahead of the opening of the archery and crossbow deer hunting seasons in Wisconsin tomorrow, the DNR is reporting a spike in license sales.

It’s another indication that the pandemic is driving more people into the outdoors.

Some last minute equipment or supplies is on the agenda for a crowd of deer hunters at Cabela’s in Ashwaubenon.

And some, are already thinking about their game plan tomorrow.

“Get up early, go out, keep him awake and hopefully take down the big one,” says Wesley Manning from Sheboygan, who will be hunting with his son.

Excitement for tomorrow’s archery and crossbow opener is perhaps higher than it’s ever been.

“The last six weeks has been steady, steady, this is my day off and I’m working. It’s not uncommon to have half a dozen people lined up waiting for service because everybody wants to go,” says Cabela’s Archery Manager Randy Bowles.

And there’s proof to back that up.

Just like with fishing and turkey license sales in the spring, bow and crossbow license sales are up 18-percent compared to this time last year.

“At this point as many as 15,000 new people are going to be having that experience, it just brings me a lot of joy knowing that more people are going to be experiencing nature with that kind of connection,” says Jeff Pritzl, DNR District Wildlife Supervisor.

“They want some activity to do where they don’t have to wear a mask, they can go outside and enjoy the fresh air and see what nature has,” adds Bowles.

With so many activities cancelled or curtailed due to the pandemic, hunters say having some new hunters in the woods is a good thing.

“Fathers and sons, mothers and sons or daughters to reconnect through hunting is a great thing, I fully support people going out and even trying deer hunting, if you don’t know ask somebody, we’re always willing to help,” says Manning.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Coronavirus in Wisconsin: Positive tests, positive rate down slightly

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The state reported 1,369 new cases -- the second day in a row over 1,000 -- and 4 more deaths.

Crime

Oshkosh man charged with stealing thousands from 92-year-old woman

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
. On Sept. 11, criminal charges were filed in Winnebago County as a result of a joint elder abuse and tax fraud investigation by the DOJ and Wisconsin Department of Revenue.

News

Silver Alert issued for man last known to be in Fond du Lac County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Donald R. Milroy, 70, has been experiencing “significant memory loss,” according to the alert.

Crime

Man shot during Kenosha protest still remembers screams

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Grosskreutz told CNN that he traveled to the protest because video of the Blake shooting disturbed him.

Latest News

News

Appleton house fire causes $100K in damages

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Crews arrived to fight heavy smoke in the home and a fire in an upstairs bedroom.

News

Wisconsin Supreme Court halts Dane County school order

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The court, a 4-3 vote, agreed Thursday night to hear a lawsuit challenging the Public Health Madison and Dane County order.

News

Volunteer Expo comes at a time of great need

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Kristyn Allen
The expo, held Sept. 13-19, is virtual. It is for people who want to volunteer but don’t yet know where to start.

News

WATCH: Volunteers needed

Updated: 10 hours ago
How to take part in the virtual Volunteer Expo.

News

Bars hope customers come back for football

Updated: 16 hours ago
There won't be fans in the stands. Bars hope to entice them with gameday specials.

News

Clerks in limbo waiting on Supreme Court decision

Updated: 16 hours ago
Local clerks are concerned about the lost time and taxpayer money