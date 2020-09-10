Wisconsin Elections Commission reports almost a million absentee ballot requests so far

FOX VALLEY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Supreme court ordered Thursday that no absentee ballots be mailed until it gives the go-ahead. Though it’s uncertain how much of a delay that ruling could cause, the Wisconsin Elections Commission knows a lot of voters are already waiting on ballots.

“In a presidential election obviously turnout is higher than any other election,” said WEC Administrator Meagan Wolfe.

This year the WEC anticipates to see that high turnout mainly through absentee ballots.

“There are already almost a million absentee ballot requests on file,” said Wolfe.

More than 53,000 voters alone requested absentee ballots online between Sept. 2 and 8, shortly after the WEC sent out a mailer.

“It was purely informational, to let them know about their options to vote and if they would like to request an absentee ballot it also provided that option as well,” said Wolfe.

Wolfe says in a typical election about six percent of people vote absentee by mail. In April’s primary that number jumped to 60 percent.

“So what we’ve been saying is we have to prepare all of our options for voters to utilize them at a volume that’s greater than they have in the past so that includes absentee,” said Wolfe.

Preparations are being made for in-person voting as well, ensuring all polling places will have the supplies they need to keep the process as safe as possible.

Wolfe hopes those efforts will encourage more people to volunteer as poll workers in the process.

“I think if they know they’re going to have the supplies they need, and they know how election day is going to look, that will encourage them to be poll workers and to feel confident about being involved in serving their community,” said Wolfe.

For those who are planning to vote absentee by mail, Wolfe has some simple advice.

“Making sure you’re submitting that absentee request as soon as possible and once you get that ballot make sure you’re getting that back as soon as possible so that you have enough time for it to make it back to your municipal clerk by 8PM on Election Day,” said Wolfe.

The deadline for requesting an absentee ballot is October 29th. The requests can be made online here.

