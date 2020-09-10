Advertisement

Wisconsin Elections Commission reports almost a million absentee ballot requests so far

WEC Nov. election update
WEC Nov. election update(WBAY)
By Dakota Sherek
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOX VALLEY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Supreme court ordered Thursday that no absentee ballots be mailed until it gives the go-ahead. Though it’s uncertain how much of a delay that ruling could cause, the Wisconsin Elections Commission knows a lot of voters are already waiting on ballots.

“In a presidential election obviously turnout is higher than any other election,” said WEC Administrator Meagan Wolfe.

This year the WEC anticipates to see that high turnout mainly through absentee ballots.

“There are already almost a million absentee ballot requests on file,” said Wolfe.

More than 53,000 voters alone requested absentee ballots online between Sept. 2 and 8, shortly after the WEC sent out a mailer.

“It was purely informational, to let them know about their options to vote and if they would like to request an absentee ballot it also provided that option as well,” said Wolfe.

Wolfe says in a typical election about six percent of people vote absentee by mail. In April’s primary that number jumped to 60 percent.

“So what we’ve been saying is we have to prepare all of our options for voters to utilize them at a volume that’s greater than they have in the past so that includes absentee,” said Wolfe.

Preparations are being made for in-person voting as well, ensuring all polling places will have the supplies they need to keep the process as safe as possible.

Wolfe hopes those efforts will encourage more people to volunteer as poll workers in the process.

“I think if they know they’re going to have the supplies they need, and they know how election day is going to look, that will encourage them to be poll workers and to feel confident about being involved in serving their community,” said Wolfe.

For those who are planning to vote absentee by mail, Wolfe has some simple advice.

“Making sure you’re submitting that absentee request as soon as possible and once you get that ballot make sure you’re getting that back as soon as possible so that you have enough time for it to make it back to your municipal clerk by 8PM on Election Day,” said Wolfe.

The deadline for requesting an absentee ballot is October 29th. The requests can be made online here.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

$30 million in CARES ACT funding available for Wisconsin child care providers

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Mackenzie Amundsen
Child care providers across the state work to keep their doors open in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Rock the Block returns to Appleton

Updated: 11 minutes ago
The project, delayed since May, will renovate a number of homes in an historic neighborhood

News

9/11 stair climb to be held virtually

Updated: 28 minutes ago
The memorial stair climb has been held at Lambeau Field for the past 7 years

Crime

7 charged with Sheboygan drug trafficking

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The state attorney general credits federal, state and local investigators.

Latest News

Crime

Registered sex offender in Appleton indicted for child-related sex crimes

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WBAY news staff
A federal grand jury came back with four counts against Neil Frank, 35.

News

State has record 1,547 new coronavirus cases, near-record 17.5% positive

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
A total 10 deaths were reported in 7 counties, including Dodge, Oconto, Outagamie and Portage.

News

Rock the Block gets to work in Appleton

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Emily Matesic
After being forced to postpone a Rock the Block event back in May, Habitat for Humanity is back to work hosting an event in Appleton.

Crime

Oshkosh Police say no evidence of human trafficking in story spread on social media

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Officers conducted interviews and viewed store surveillance video and found no evidence to support these claims, according to Oshkosh Police.

News

WATCH: Enjoying a day at the orchard

Updated: 9 hours ago
Families are able to physically distance and pick apples.

News

2020 Green Bay Restaurant Week kicks off with some changes

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Kristyn Allen
The 2020 Green Bay Restaurant Week is Sept. 10-17.