Wisconsin Diocese denounces priest’s condemnation of Democrats

(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) - The Catholic Diocese of La Crosse is denouncing the words of a La Crosse priest who claims Democrats are godless and imposters who will go to hell if they don’t repent.

Father James Altman of the St. James the Less parish spoke in a video released by the far right organization Alpha News. Altman says the party’s platform is against everything the Catholic Church teaches. He calls on Catholic Democrats to repent of their support of the party.

The diocese released a statement saying Altman’s condemnation of entire groups of people is inappropriate and not in keeping with Catholic values, the La Crosse Tribune reported.

In the video, Altman also called climate change a hoax, and called Planned Parenthood a racist organization.

The diocese says Altman’s tone comes off as “angry and judgmental, lacking any charity and in a way that causes scandal both in the Church and in society.”

The Diocese said it would work with the priest privately on the matter and would only consider stronger penalties if the issue persisted.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

