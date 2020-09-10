Advertisement

Wisconsin court sets up possible delay in absentee mailing

WI absentee ballot request form
WI absentee ballot request form(Caroline Peterson/WMTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The conservative-controlled Wisconsin Supreme Court on Thursday ordered that no absentee ballots be mailed until it gives the go-ahead or makes any future ruling about who should be on the ballot in the critical battleground state.

The order came in a lawsuit filed by Green Party presidential candidate Howie Hawkins. He asked the state’s highest court to take up his challenge of a Wisconsin Elections Commission decision keeping him off the ballot.

Rapper Kanye West, in a separate case, is also trying to get on the ballot after the commission rejected him.

The court, in a 4-3 decision split along ideological lines, said no ballots can be sent immediately. Municipal election clerks face a Sept. 17 deadline to mail ballots. As of Thursday, nearly 1 million absentee ballots had been requested.

The court also asked the elections commission to provide it by 5 p.m. Thursday with information about when and who had requested absentee ballots.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

