Washington Elementary to switch to all virtual learning Thursday

Washington Elementary School
Washington Elementary School(WBAY Staff)
By Jason Zimmerman
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The list of schools having to switch their teaching methods due to a confirmed COVID-19 case continues to grow.

Washington Elementary Elementary School in Oshkosh is one of the latest, and will switch Thursday from a hybrid model and go all virtual.

Due to the switch, Action 2 News asked District officials if this is a trend parents should continue to expect.

Dr. Vickie Cartwright, the Superintendent for Oshksoh Ara School District, doesn’t expect the latest situation at Washington Elementary to be the last.

“We’re anticipating that we’re going to have situations across the entire district, probably throughout the entire school year. That is why we designed the model that we have designed, the plan that we have designed where we can fluidly transition between a variety of different models,” said Dr. Cartwright.

Since school began September 1, Oshkosh North High School and Merrill Middle School also had to move to online classes temporarily due to COVID-19 exposures, but have since resumed hybrid learning.

According to the district, one person at Washington Elementary did test positive for COVID-19, and parents were first notified of that on September 3.

Now, due to the number of people who might have been exposed to that person, there’s no longer enough staff outside of those forced to quarantine.

A notification sent to Washington Elementary School families on Tuesday night attempted to clear up some misconceptions, saying the decision to switch to virtual isn’t the result of staff being unwilling to work, and that the school will return to hybrid learning as soon as its staffing situation allows.

“The resiliency and the ability to adapt quickly giving the situation that we’re in right now we’re very proud of our students and families as well as our staff members,” said Dr. Cartwright.

District officials say they aren’t sure how long it may be before Washington Elementary can re-open.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

